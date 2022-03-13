Russia-Ukraine War: Breaking News, Invasion Analysis and News

James 44 mins ago News, World Leave a comment 51 Views

Smoke is seen from an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 11. (Evgeny Maloletka/AP)

The Ukrainian government said on Sunday that an aid convoy for the besieged port of Mariupol, which left the city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, had advanced.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, said that “they are now in Berdyansk, moving in the direction of Mariupol. I sincerely hope to report a positive result in the evening.”

Berdyansk is about 80 kilometers west of the besieged city of Mariupol, where at least 1,300 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, an aide to the city’s mayor said on Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify these casualty figures.

Vereshchuk said that Ukraine would try to open other evacuation corridors on Sunday in areas where the fighting has affected the civilian population.

These include efforts to allow people from the destroyed city of Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, to follow a route west of Zhytomyr. Previous efforts to organize the movement of civilians from Borodyanka to Kyiv have failed.

Efforts will also be made to bring people from settlements northeast of the capital to safety. These include Velyka Dymerka and Svitylnia.

As fighting in the east escalates, new routes are opening up for civilians living around Slovyansk, Vereshchuk said.

Movement through evacuation corridors in Ukraine has been limited in recent days.

After Ukraine and Russia agreed on several evacuation corridors on Wednesday, heavy weapons fire appeared to have disrupted some routes.

And on Thursday, Mariupol authorities accused Russia of bombing the designated evacuation corridor to evacuate city residents.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Croatian government criticizes NATO after a Russian drone crossed three member countries before crashing in Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia – The authorities croats criticized on Saturday the NATO for what they called …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved