Russia Ukraine War. CNN, Bloomberg, BBC and other media announce temporary exit from Russia for fear of new Putin law

BBC, Bloomberg, CBC, CNN and the Financial Times announced this Friday the temporary departure of their journalists from the Russian country.

These actions were taken after the president Vladimir Putin approved a law that promises to punish with serious fines and penalties of up to 15 years in prison spreading “false information” about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Axiox news portal, the new law will make it more difficult for Western media to report on what is happening in Russia.

“It leaves us no choice but to temporarily suspend the work of all journalists in BBCNews and its support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development,” he said, adding that the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside the country.

Likewise, CNN journalist Oliver Darcy assured on his Twitter account: “A spokesman for the CNN has said the network will ‘stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to assess the situation and our next steps,'” although he did not provide further details.

While Bloomberg indicated through a statement that it will temporarily suspend the work of its journalists after Putin signed the law that criminalizes independent information in the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to temporarily suspend our intra-Russia news gathering,” Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said on Friday. “The change in the penal code, which seems designed to make any independent reporter a criminal by pure association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism within the country.”

Read also: Russia blocks connection to Facebook in the country

Media decide to leave Russia

Separately, in an online statement, CBC/Radio-Canada said it is “very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.”

“We join other media outlets in standing up for a free press and unhindered access to accurate, independent journalism in Ukraine and Russia. Our journalists have been doing vital work to bring all elements of this story to Canadians and the people of around the world,” said the CBC portal.

Read also: Musk: “Starlink users in Ukraine could be tracked by Russia”

CNN, Bloomberg and CBC thus join other media outlets such as the British public broadcaster BBC, which today announced the temporary suspension of all its journalists’ work in Russia, in response to the new law that in their opinion criminalizes “independent journalism”.

* With information from EFE

https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/interactivos/2022/rusia-ukrania/

beach