Russia-Ukraine war, direct – Moscow bombards: “A hospital also hit”. Then he announces a new truce for Wednesday morning

00:24
Fitch: “Russia at risk of default”
Fitch downgraded the Russian Federation’s rating from ‘B’ to ‘C’ due to the sanctioning effects of the invasion of Ukraine, noting in a note the risk of “imminent default” of the debt.
23:05
Use: “Nord Stream 2 is dead and cannot be resurrected”
The controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, targeted by the Berlin and Washington sanctions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is “dead” and cannot be “resurrected”. The American Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Victoria Nuland, said in a hearing in the Senate. “I think Nord Stream 2 is now dead,” “it’s a big piece of metal at the bottom of the sea, and I don’t think it can be resurrected,” said the US official.
22:56
Russia suspends the sale of foreign currencies until 9 September
Russia suspends the sale of foreign currencies until 9 September. This was announced in a note by the central bank of the country hit by Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine. Between March 9 and September 9, “banks will not be able to sell foreign currencies to citizens”, the note reports, specifying that in the same period the Russians will instead be able to exchange foreign currencies against rubles.
22:46
Pepsi suspends all sales in Russia
PepsiCo Inc, the multinational food, snack and beverage company, has announced that it will suspend all sales in Russia, as well as capital investments, advertising and promotional activities. The company will also halt operations in Ukraine to allow employees to seek safety as the war escalates in the country. CEO Ramon Laguarta recalled that PepsiCo has been operating in Russia for more than 60 years. “Pepsi-Cola entered the market at the height of the Cold War and helped create common ground between the United States and the Soviet Union. However, given the horrific events in Ukraine, we announce the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda. We will also suspend capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia ”, reads a statement.
22:43
Atomic Energy Agency: “Contact with the Chernobyl security system lost”
The IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported that it had lost contact with the data transmission system of the safety control systems of the Chernobyl power plant. The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, also said he was “deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing the personnel of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks that this entails for nuclear safety. I urge the forces that effectively monitor the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of staff there, ”he said. Grossi has repeatedly stressed that the personnel managing nuclear plants must be able to rest and work in regular shifts, stating that this is essential for general nuclear safety. The plant, which is not currently operational, is under the control of Russian forces. The facility contains decommissioned reactors and radioactive waste facilities.
21:56
Coca-Cola suspends operations in Russia
Coca-Cola suspends operations in Russia. The company announced it in a note, underlining that it “will continue to monitor the situation”.
21:48
Di Maio: “Ukraine can resist Russia, it has all the democracies behind it”
“Ukraine has all the democracies” in the world behind it and therefore “can resist the Russian advance”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio speaking at Dimartedì on La7, recalling that “we support Ukraine financially” and support the “legitimate right to defend oneself from Putin”. Di Maio recalled that “the international community has also condemned Russia in the General Assembly of the United Nations”.
21:33
Starbucks suspends operations in Russia
Starbucks has announced that all of its commercial activities in Russia will be suspended, including the shipment of its products and its third-party operated bars. The decision follows that of McDonald’s today.
20:55
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine: “Situation in Mariupol catastrophic”
The situation in Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, is “catastrophic”. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said this, underlining the difficulties in evacuating civilians and the fact that the Russians have “violated” the ceasefire agreements.