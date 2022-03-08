Russia-Ukraine war, direct – Moscow bombards: “A hospital also hit”. Zelensky: “We can talk about Donbass and Crimea”

19:30
Putin signs a decree to ban import-export with some countries
A decree signed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin mandates the government to draw up within two weeks a list of countries for which export and import movements will be banned “to safeguard Russia’s security”. Tass reports it. According to Interfax, the ban will affect finished products and raw materials.
19:29
Russia Today appeals to the EU Court of Justice against the ban
Russia Today appealed to the EU Court of Justice against the ban in the Union for the Russian public broadcaster decided by the European Council on 1 March. This was announced by the Court in Luxembourg in a tweet. The EU also banned the other state-owned Russian media, Sputnik, with its subsidiaries in member states as part of its reactions to the Russian attack in Ukraine.
19:20
Government to Regions: “Exodus will be massive”
“We are not facing a short-term emergency, this one exodus will have size imposing“. This is the opinion on the refugee emergency from Ukraine presented by the government as part of the Unified Conference with Regions, Municipalities and Provinces.
19:14
Police: “27 civilians killed in 24 hours in Kharkiv”
I’m 27 the civilians killed in the last 24 hours a Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine. This was announced by the police Ukraine. In total, 170 people have been killed in the Kharkiv region since the conflict began, including five children.
18:54
McDonald’s closes 850 stores in Russia
McDonald’s closes temporarily 850 of its stores in Russia. The decision seems to be linked to the pressing on the hamburger giant that until now had remained operational in Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine. A choice that had attracted many criticisms at McDonald’s, especially on social media where a growing chorus of voices was asking for it boycott.
18:43
The evacuation from Sumy is about to end
Evacuation from Sumy is about to end. This was announced by the governor of the north-eastern region of Ukraine, explaining that “after 19:30 the checkpoint closes because the ceasefire regime was agreed until 21 ″. “At the moment, citizens are being evacuated with their own vehicles. The organized column left in the direction of the city of Romny. There are private cars there. They are accompanied by a Red Cross car ”, he said Voitovych Dmytro Zhyvytsky. The city of Sumy has suffered heavy Russian attacks in recent days and is almost cut off from the rest of the country. Twenty-one people were killed in an airstrike last night.
18:42
Zelensky: “NATO did not behave as it should”
There Born did not behave as it should in its response after the Russian attack on the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia and in not imposing one no-fly zone over the skies of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky in video link with the British House of Commons.
18:41
“About 3 thousand evacuated from Irpin”
About 3,000 civilians were evacuated today from Irpin, in the Kiev region and operations are “underway”. The Ukrainian emergency services reported this, according to the media platform Ukrinform.
18:09
Zelensky in the British parliament: “We do not give up”
“We do not want to lose what is ours as in the past you did not want to” surrender in front of “theNazi invasion“. The Ukrainian president said so Volodymyr Zelensky about the Russian invasion in a live video link speech broadcast to the deputies of one House of Commons overcrowded British woman who welcomed him with a prolonged standing ovation.
18:04
Minister Kiev: “61 hospitals affected”
“Since the beginning of the war the Russian occupiers have put out of use 61 hospitals “. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashkowhile connecting on the channel “1 + 1“. He pointed out that many windows, walls and medical infrastructure have been destroyed.