Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA: 400 Russian Soldiers Occupy Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant | Vladimir Putin | NATO | Volodymyr Zelensky | VIDEO | WORLD

about 400 soldiers russians occupy and control the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, located in the south of Ukrainereported this Saturday the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

According to Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, the operator of the plant, the Russian military is “present full time on site”, indicated the IAEA it’s a statement.

In addition, the nuclear power plant remains under the control of the commander of the Russian military forces.

In that sense, Ukraine assured the IAEA what Russia plans to take full and permanent control of the plant under the management of the state nuclear company Rosatom, something that the Russian authorities denied to the agency.

According to Kotin, the leadership of the Zaporozhye plant must coordinate with the Russian forces on all operational issues, including technical ones.

Staff at the plant are changing shifts on a regular basis, while some Russian experts have arrived at the site to assess the radiation situation, the IAEA.

The Russian army has occupied and controlled since March 4 the Zaporizhzhya power plant and since February 24 the old Chernobyl plant, where the biggest nuclear accident in history occurred in 1986.

In a phone call with the CEO of the IAEARafael Grossi, the general director of rosetomAlexei Likhachev confirmed that a limited number of company experts are in Zaporozhie.

At the same time, the Russian manager denied that rosetom has taken operational control and intends to put the plant under its own “management system”, as stated by Ukraine.

Regarding the situation in Chernobyl, the Ukrainian nuclear regulator said on Saturday that efforts to repair damaged power lines continue although the external power supply has been cut since March 9.

Diesel generators continue to provide power to backup systems, including spent fuel storage facilities.

In his telephone conversation with Grossi, the head of rosetom said power lines could extend from neighboring Belarus to supply Chernobyl.

In addition, he confirmed that some experts from rosetom they are at the site, where the 211 Ukrainian employees (technicians and guards) continue to serve the same shift since the Russian army took over.

For this reason, Grossi stressed the urgent need to ensure that staff can rest and rotate properly.

To aggravate the difficult situation, the IAEA In his note, communications between the plant and the Ukrainian regulator were lost on March 10.

Of course, the regulator assures that it is still in contact with the Chernobyl management -which is not at the plant- and can provide the IAEA core information.

