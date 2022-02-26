Russia – Ukraine war: last minute, fighting in Kyiv this Saturday

James 4 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 76 Views

Presidential adviser says Ukraine will set conditions in any negotiations with Russia

A top adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, issued a defiant message two days after the Russian invasion began.

“I don’t think that after what is happening now, Ukraine will have weak positions,” said Myhailo Podoliak, speaking on national television. “Even if the negotiation process starts, and it will start, Ukraine will set the conditions.”

Back and forth negotiations: a separate Zelensky spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said late Friday that Ukraine “has been and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace.”

His comments follow a Russian proposal to send representatives to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to talk with Kyiv. A Kremlin spokesman said the Ukrainian side responded with a proposal to meet in Warsaw and later called off contact, but Nykyforov denied any “claims that we have refused to negotiate.”

“We agreed on the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation,” Nykyforov said. “The sooner the negotiations start, the better the chances of resuming normal life.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

Due to the war in Ukraine, the last flight arrived from the Dominican

According to The Economist newspaper, the last flight to enter Ukrainian airspace on February 24 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved