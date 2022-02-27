Russia – Ukraine war, latest news

The world’s largest aircraft, the Ukrainian AN-225 ‘Mriya’, has been destroyed in a Russian airstrike on Gostomel airport near Kiev. The plane has been completely burned and it is estimated that it will take more than five years to recover it. Its cost will be 3,000 million dollars.

For his part, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister reported on the attack: “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’ –‘Dream’ in Ukrainian–, but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will win!” Kuleba assured through his Twitter social network.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed the “Russian nuclear deterrent forces” on “high alert”.

The president has assured that the decision has been taken after the “aggressive declarations” of NATO against Russia.

“The highest officials of the main NATO countries allow themselves aggressive statements against our country, that is why I order the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff to put the containment forces of the Russian Army in a special service regime”, has said.

This was explained by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, after the meeting of the Union’s interior ministers. Furthermore, the EU has decided that Russian banks will be disconnected from the SWIFT system.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the body confirmed in a statement.

Amnesty International has denounced this Sunday that Russian forces bombed a preschool in northeastern Ukraine last Friday with a cluster bomb that killed three people, including a child. The affected center was in the Ojtrika region and was hit by a Uragan rocket, where people were taking shelter. It could be a war crime, according to the organization.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, assured this Sunday that the progressive closure of European airspace that the Member States are applying will also affect “the private jets of the oligarchs”, within the framework of a tightening of the measures against the Kremlin that also includes the veto of its media,

RussiaToday and

Sputnik.

“We propose a ban on all airplanes owned by Russians, registered in Russia or under Russian control,” said Von der Leyen, in an appearance without questions, accompanied by the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, to explain the tightening of the sanctions finalized by the bloc.

“Under these conditions we are going to apply the Montreaux agreement. Article 19 is very clear. It was a Russian attack. We have studied it with experts, soldiers and lawyers. Now it is a war, not a military operation, but it is officially a state of war,” Çavusoglu told CNN Turk.

This has been transferred by the adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, Vadim Denisenko, to the Strana news portal. “We know where they are going and we are prepared,” he added.