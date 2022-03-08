Russia-Ukraine War, Live – Civilian evacuation failed again in Mariupol and Sumy. Zelensky: “We can talk about Donbass and Crimea”

16:41
USA, gasoline reaches record price
The price of the gas reached a new record in the US, against the backdrop of tensions over the war in Ukraine. Motorists now pay $ 4.17 per gallon (about four and a half liters). The record of July 2008 was therefore beaten.
16:28
Kiev, three children injured by an anti-personnel mine
Three people died and three children were injured in the explosion of an anti-personnel mine north of Kiev. France Presse writes it citing Ukrainian officials.
16:26
Iss: “No nuclear alarm, no do-it-yourself drugs”
“Only in the event of a real nuclear emergency, currently non-existent in our country, will the Civil Protection give precise indications on how and when to implement a possible intervention of iodine prophylaxis on a pharmacological basis for the entire population”. This was stated by the Higher Institute of Health which, together with various scientific societies, urges not to use ‘do-it-yourself’ drugs, while the use of iodized salt is recommended.
16:22
Berlin appeal to OPEC: increase in crude oil production
The German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck he called on OPEC to increase oil production. The economy minister said this during a press conference, noting that this would be a contribution to the easing of the price situation on the market.
16:18
EU Commission: “No Eurobond plan for energy costs”
“There is no draft eurobonds“For energy expenditure” at the level of the Commission, perhaps there is at the level of some State member“. The executive vice president of the EU Commission says so Frans Timmermans answering a question on the hypothesis of putting in place the instrument of the common debt for theenergy emergency.
16:09
Ferrari, Maranello suspends production for the Russian market
Given the current situation in Ukraine, Ferrari has decided to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in compliance with all rules, regulations and sanctions,” said the Maranello manufacturer in a statement.
16:07
Von der Leyen: “Accelerate Green deal against dependence on Russia”
“We are too dependent on fossil fuels Russians. We need to ensure a reliable, safe and affordable energy supply for European consumers. With the Green Deal European we know how to get there. But we need to move faster. This is what RePowerEU is about ”. Thus the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenon Twitter.
16:05
OECD suspends Russia and Belarus from its bodies
Following his previous statements and decisions since February 24 in response to Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine, the OECD Council has decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia And Belarus to OECD bodies “. This was announced by the organization based in Paris. “The OECD Council will continue to review the situation as appropriate. The members of the OECD have also instructed the Secretary general to come up with proposals to further strengthen support for the democratically elected government of theUkrainealso to support recovery and reconstruction ”.
16:05
Energy, here is the European Union plan: ok storage, joint purchases and state aid
The European Commission opens up to joint purchases and storage of gas. This is what emerges from the RePower EU communication. The EU Executive proposes to coordinate the operations to fill the deposits, “for example through joint tenders”, the collection of orders and corresponding supplies. In documentthe EU Executive suggests creating “a joint European platform for the contracting of gas supply based on bilateral negotiations with main producers“.
4:00 pm
On the EU table, new sanctions on Russia and Belarus (but not on energy)
L’European Union it is developing new sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The measures are intended to lengthen the list of oligarchs in the sights of Brussels and could also concern the suspension of some banks Belarusian from the swift payment system. But, from what has been learned, they will not concern the sector energeticthat is, the supplies of gas and oil