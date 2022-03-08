Russia-Ukraine War, Live – Fourth attempt to evacuate civilians is underway. Zelensky: “A compromise on Donbass and Crimea is possible”

11:42
UN: “Over 2 million refugees”
Salt a over 2 million the number of refugees from Ukraine who fled the country after the invasion of Russia on February 24th. This was reported by UNHCR which today released the updated data specifying that currently they are 2,011,312. In Poland 1.2 million refugees arrived, in Hungary 191 thousand, in Slovakia beyond 140.745, in Russia 99.300, in Moldova 82.762, in Romania 82,062 and 453 in Belarus. In other European countries, a total of more than 210,000 refugees arrived.
11:09
Zelensky: “Ready for dialogue on Donbass and Crimea”
“We can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live ”: the Ukrainian president told ABC Volodymyr Zelensky referring to the Crimea and to the separatist “pseudo-republics” of Donbass. “I am ready for a dialogue, not for capitulation,” she stressed. The key question, says Zelensky, “is how people will live in these territories, who wants to be part of Ukraine”. What is important, he adds, “is that Putin starts talking, starts a dialogue, instead of living in an oxygen-free information bubble. I think that’s where he is ”.
10:49
Anti-aircraft sirens in Kiev and Chernihiv
The anti-aircraft alarms in Kiev and Chernihiv. While the humanitarian corridor is in progress, which should last until 21 this evening with a contextual cease-firesirens sound over the capital and in the northern city of Ukraine to warn the population of possible air strikes.
10:45
The mayor of Irpin: “Offered money in exchange for the city”
“I have been offered gods money in exchange for the city, but I’m making a counteroffer: leave Irpin within 24 hours and you will save your life ”. On Telegram, the mayor of Irpin, Alexander Markushin, posted a screenshot of a message exchange that reportedly took place between him and the Russians. “I received a message from the occupants – he writes – I am surprised that they have not yet understood: Irpin is not for sale, does not give up and fights “. To the Russian soldiers in the city he says: “Go back to Russia, this will save the lives of thousands of conscripts expected by their mothers, women, grandmothers and daughters”.
10:25
Yanukovych reappears: “Zelensky stop”
“Stop the bloodshed”: former pro-Russian president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, asks the current number one, Volodymir Zelensky, to “put pride aside” and stop the war “at any cost”. The appeal is contained in a letter published by the Russian media, according to the Kyiv Independent. “I want to make a request, presidential and even a little fatherly, to Zelensky,” said the former president. “Volodymir, perhaps dreams of becoming a true hero, but heroism is not ostentation, it is not fighting to the last Ukrainian”.
09:57
Moscow: “Ceasefire for evacuation declared”
The Russian Armed Forces confirmed they had declared a cease-fire and to have opened the humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol starting at 10 am Moscow time (8 am Italian time). The Interfax agency reports. “For a safe evacuation of the civilians from populated areas, a ceasefire is declared and humanitarian corridors are opened from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol from 10 am today, “said the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry. Igor Konashenkov.
09:45
Gazprom: “Regular gas supplies to the EU”
Gazprom continues to regularly supply Russian natural gas to Europe via Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the Russian giant, quoted by Interfax. “Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory, in line with European consumer demands, at a level of 109.5 million cubic meters as of March 8,” he said. Sergei Kupriyanov to reporters.
09:29
200,000 people have already arrived in Lviv
“About 200,000 Ukrainians have already come to Lviv. Women, children, the elderly, as a result of the bombing, were forced to flee their homes. We host everyone, provide food and everything you need. But the numbers are growing “. The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi says this in a video statement, quoted by CNN. Sadovyi urged international organizations to provide help “here in Lviv, Ukraine”. “We need mobile centers for temporary stays with equipped bathrooms and refreshment points. Medical and psychological support, medicines, bulletproof vests and helmets. Mobile hospitals for children and adults, ”he stressed.