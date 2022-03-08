Russia – Ukraine War LIVE: Joe Biden orders embargo on US imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | Donbas | WORLD

the president of United States, Joe Bidenannounced this Tuesday an embargo on the US import of Russian oil and gas, to increase the sanctions imposed on Russia and “deal another heavy blow” to the president Vladimir Putin.

WATCH HERE THE LIVE TRANSMISSION:

SIGHT: Maduro confirms a rapprochement with the US over oil: “The united flags looked pretty”

This decision was made “in close coordination” with the allies of United Stateshe said, at a time when European countries, much more dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, are reluctant to adopt the same measure.

For now, Europe refuses to impose an embargo on these Russian imports, which cover 40% of its needs for natural gas and 30% for oil.

United States is a net exporter of energy, that is, it produces more oil and gas than it consumes, he recalled Joe Biden.

SIGHT: Russia warns of “catastrophic consequences” if it stops buying its oil: “A barrel will reach 300 dollars”

“We can make this decision, while others cannot”he explained. “But we are working closely with Europe and our partners to put in place a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.”

“We remain united in our intention to maintain increasing pressure on Putin and his war machine,” added the US head of state.

Russian oil represents only 8% of US imports and 4% of consumption of petroleum products in the United States, which does not import Russian gas.

Biden further stated that Russia you can never control everything Ukraine.

“Russia can continue to advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin”assured.

And he insisted: “Putin may be able to take a city, but he will never be able to control the country.”

According to the criteria of Know more

________________________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has given a new twist to the Ukraine crisis by recognizing today the independence of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has immediately generated the rejection and condemnation of the main international actors involved in this crisis in support of Kiev: the United States, NATO and the European Union. (Source: EFE)