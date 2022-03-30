Russia-Ukraine War, live: latest news of the conflict and minute by minute

The airline Cathay Pacific plans to launch in April the longest passenger flight in the world with the diversion of its New York-Hong Kong which, instead of flying over the Arctic, will cross the Atlantic, Europe and Central Asia to avoid passing through Russia.

The new trajectory will be “just below 9,000 nautical miles” (16,668 kilometers) traveled in about 17 hours, the Hong Kong company said in a statement to AFP on Tuesday.

It will be the longest flight in distance, although not in time, since it is slightly below the Singapore Airlines route between the Asian city-state and New York, which travels 15,343 km in 18 hours.

The sound of anti-aircraft alarms was heard again on Tuesday night in the cities of kyiv, Yitomir, Kharkov, Dnipro and Poltava despite the announcement by Moscow to reduce its military operations in the capital of Ukraine and in the city of Chernigov, according to local press reports.

Also, in the Lugansk region, a high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged due to shelling by Russian troops, explained -via Telegram- the head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Sergii Haidai, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency.

While peace talks and negotiations are taking place, Russian bombing continues. In this context, a Russian missile hit an administrative building in Mykolaiv, in the south of Ukraine.

As reported by the BBC, local authorities confirmed that at least seven people died on the attack.

donald trump invited the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin to reveal any compromising information you may have against Hunter, son of US leader Joe Biden. In this way, the former Republican president returned to accusations that he repeated during his unsuccessful campaign against Biden in the 2020 elections.

In an interview aired Tuesday on “Just the News,” Trump Claimed Moscow Mayor’s Wife Gave Hunter Biden $3.5 Million. And she remarked, “That’s a lot of money.”

“Now I would think that Putin might know the answer to that. I think he should reveal it”, Held. And he added: “I think we should know that answer.”

For the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia’s withdrawal promise is designed to mislead them, as reported by the BBC.

In a post on Facebook, he explained that Russian units continue to move away from both kyiv and Chernobyl and that Russia said it will now focus on operations in the eastern Donbas region.

However, Ukraine’s military believes that the withdrawals “are probably a rotation” intended to mislead Ukraine’s military leadership and create a “misconception” about its deployment.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, assured that an office of the European Union advisory mission in Ukraine (EUAM) was bombarded this Tuesday by the Russian Armed Forces, according to the Europa Press agency.

“The EU advisory mission in Ukraine has obtained credible information that the premises of its field office in Mariupol have recently been hit by a Russian bombardment. The office and equipment have sustained significant damage. No member of the mission or contractor has been injured.” Borrell said in a statement.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

In this regard, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy “strongly” condemned the attacks, as well as “any attack directed at civilians and civilian infrastructure”, the text prays.

“We demand that Russia immediately cease its military offensive and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, as requested by the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and ordered by the International Court of Justice,” he stressed. Borrell.

Following Russia’s accusation, and within the framework of the same session of the UN Security Council, the ambassador of Ukraine, Sergii Kislitsia, described as “lies” the statements of the Kremlin representative and reiterated to the West a request for military aid and more sanctions against Moscow.

“The negotiation process, which is ongoing, in no way eliminates the need for provide Ukraine with additional assistance with weapons and to implement new sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation for the act of aggression committed,” Kislitsia said in a statement, quoted by the DPA agency.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UN explained that Moscow, since the beginning of the invasion, has lost more than 17,000 military personnel, more than 1,700 armored vehicles, almost 600 tanks, more than 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launcher systems, 54 air defense systems and 7 ships.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya

“There is a clear nexus between tight security, the humanitarian situation and food security with respect to the Russian war against Ukraine. After the failure of their initial blitzkrieg plan, the Russian troops have proceeded to plan B,” he stated.

Thus, he explained that Russia’s new plan consists of “the siege of cities, the violation of agreements on humanitarian corridors or terror against civilians in the occupied zones, including kidnappings and assassinations”.

“So far, the invaders have kidnapped some 30 local leaders, activists and journalists. It is hard to imagine Russia shooting 467 missiles against residential areas alone with a total number of more than 1,200″, the Ukrainian ambassador specified.

Kislitsia also listed attacks with missiles by Russia to fuel depots in Lviv, Dubno, Lutsk and Rivne. “Just today, Russian troops shelled an agricultural enterprise in Dnipro, also far from the combat area, with missiles, destroying vehicles and equipment,” he lamented.

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations denounced in a security council session that the Ukrainian troops seized official UN vehicles to transport weapons and that a car has even been detected in the vicinity of the combat in the city of Kharkiv.

“We cannot fail to express our concern about the ongoing cases of seizure of vehicles with UN symbols by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” warned the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations

According to a statement from the Russian UN mission, eyewitnesses have confirmed the presence of a UN official vehicle participating in military operations of the Ukrainian Army in the city of Kharkiv.

“We know of cases where the radicals (Ukrainians) used vehicles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)”, added Nebenzia, who urged the UN and the OSCE to “make a fair assessment of such events.”

The “liberation” of the Donbas region, one of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, is the main objective of Moscow’s military operation in the country, Russia’s defense minister said, adding to a possible change in strategy announced last week by another Russian military official.

Sergei Shoigu, whose few public appearances this month had raised questions about his health and whereabouts, met with senior military officials on Tuesday and said that `“In general, the main tasks of the first phase of the operation have been completed.”

“The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced, which allows us to focus our attention and efforts on achieving the main goal – the liberation of Donbas,” he added.

The minister stressed that Russian forces will continue the operation until “the set objectives are achieved.”

Shoigu also guaranteed that Russia will not send soldiers entering the army in the upcoming April conscription to Ukraine. Earlier this month, the army admitted that several recruits were involved in the operation and some were captured.