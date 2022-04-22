Russia-Ukraine war. New world rudeness to Moscow: several countries left the G-20 meeting when Vladimir Putin’s minister spoke

WASHINGTON.- Russia suffered a new world outburst at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank: the finance ministers and central bank presidents of several western G-20 countries walked out of a group meeting when it was the turn of the minister in Vladimir Putin’s government to speak.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen; Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland; the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagardeand the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powellwere some of the Western officials who left the room at the Fund’s headquarters where the meeting of finance ministers and governors of central banks of the G-20 was taking place when it was the turn of the representative of the Putin government to speak, Anton Siluanovin a new sample of repudiation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The boycott of Russia was agreed upon and discussed beforehand.

“This week’s meetings in Washington are about supporting the world economy, and the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a serious threat to the world economy. Russia should not participate or be included in these meetings,” Freeland tweeted.

“The world’s democracies will not sit idly by in the face of Russia’s continued aggression and war crimes. Today, Canada and several of our democratic partners walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia tried to intervene”, he later stated on the social network, along with a photo showing Powell, Lagarde, Yellen and other officials.

In the image, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who participated in the meeting, is not seen. The Ministry of Economy did not respond to a query from LA NACION regarding whether or not Guzmán had participated in the protest.

The Minister of Finance of the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr ZelenskySerhiy Marchenko spoke at the session as guests, also leaving during the Russian presentation. Yellen and other officials attended the session for the rest of the meeting, but also left when it was Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov’s turn to speak.

The war in Ukraine has been the salient topic of the traditional spring meeting that brings together the global bureaucracy dedicated to preserving the health of the economy. There was not a single briefing that was not tainted by the invasion ordered by Putinwhich undermined the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and accelerated inflation, a scourge that had returned with the pandemic.

The United States government of Joe Biden he has led a global diplomatic offensive with the aim of isolating the Kremlin and imposing harsh punishments on Russia and Putin and their allies for the invasion of Ukraine. The United States and its allies have already condemned the invasion in a historic vote at the United Nations, and expelled Russia from the Human Rights Council. Biden has also said that Russia should be kicked out of the G-20 for its invasion of Ukraine. But the group is divided and there is not enough support to expel Moscow.

The group of powers of the G-7 is in favor, but the rest of the partners, among whom are also Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, China, Indonesia and India, are opposed to the measure. China and India have opted for a position of neutrality in the face of Russian aggressioneven abstaining in both votes that were held in the United Nations against Moscow.