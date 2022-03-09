Russia-Ukraine war: Poland puts its Mig-29s at the disposal of the US, Pentagon refuses

The Polish government has announced the “immediate and free” dispatch of its military aircraft to the US base in Ramstein, Germany, to facilitate the shipment of weapons to Kiev. But the US rejects the proposal: “The prospect of jets departing from a German US and NATO base to fly in the disputed airspace between Russia and Ukraine raises serious concerns”

The Polish government has announced that it will make all its Mig-29s available to the United States by relocating them to the Ramstein base in Germany. The military jets had been requested in recent days by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO. Immediately after the Warsaw declaration, first came the reaction of “surprise” from the US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who in a hearing in the Senate said: “As far as I know, they had not consulted us before. I think it was a surprise announcement from the Poles ”. Then there was a sharp no from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who called the proposal “not viable”. (WAR IN UKRAINE, THE SPECIAL – THE REPORTAGES OF THE FIRST 10 DAYS OF WAR – THE VIDEOBLOG – THE UPDATES).

Kirby: “We don’t believe the Polish proposal is sustainable” read also



Zelensky in the GB Parliament: “NATO did not behave as it should” “The prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base in Germany to fly into disputed airspace between Russia and Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire alliance,” Kirby said. He then added: “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies on this issue and the logistical difficulties it poses, but we do not believe that the Polish proposal is sustainable”.

The Soviet-made Mig-29s read also



War in Ukraine, US decides embargo on Russian oil and gas The sending of Polish Mig-29s to Ukraine had been requested from NATO several times by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to NATO. According to the Warsaw proposal, they should have departed from Poland in the direction of the US base in Germany, but with more than probable final destination Kiev. As explained by the Polish government, the offer to the US concerned all Soviet-made Mig-29s that remained in supply to the air force. A triangulation proposal that would certainly have exposed the Poles less to the danger of finding themselves the target of some close retaliation by Russia.

Zelensky’s appeal and Britain’s mediation see also



War in Ukraine, the story of Sky TG24 envoys. VIDEO During the day there was a new appeal from Zelensky: in a “historic” video speech broadcast live in the House of Commons in London amid thunderous and moving applause of the “mother of all parliaments”, the Ukrainian president renewed the call for more Western aid to protect Ukrainian skies. To push towards this solution on the Mig-29 would have been the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, protagonist in the afternoon of a summit with the leaders of the Eastern European nations of the Visegrad group (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and especially Poland) in the front line on the trench of the eastern border of the Atlantic Alliance with Moscow. Leaders hastily summoned to London’s Lancaster House, in search of a square with the strategy of increasing “defensive” support for Ukraine evoked in symbiosis in recent days by the democratic administration of Joe Biden and the Tory government of BoJo.

The summit with Johnson see also



War in Ukraine, one million children have fled the country. VIDEO After the summit, the four guests (the Polish Mateusz Morawiecki, the Hungarian Viktor Orban, the Czech Petr Fiala, the Slovak Eduard Heger) agreed on the need to further intensify the pressure of sanctions on Russia in response to the “barbaric actions” accused to the Tsar of the Kremlin. Almost at the same time, the announcement of Warsaw’s green light for the “immediate and free” transfer of its Mig-29s to an American base in Germany rebounded. This proposal, however, was immediately rejected by the United States.

World Princeton simulated nuclear war: 90 million deaths in a few hours Two years ago, the Science and Global Security (SGS) program of the American university hypothesized a three-phase scenario called “Plan A”, which several American media are reproposing in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the takeover by the Moscow forces of the power stations Chernobyl (pictured) e Zaporizhzhiathe hypothesis of one nuclear war – with all its devastating consequences – has returned to scare Europe and the world In light of this scenario, sui American media one was relaunched simulation of a nuclear war carried out two years ago by the program Science and Global Security (SGS) of the University of Princeton (in the picture) The simulation tried to establish how it could have been to start a conflict of this kind, from where weapons could have been used and of what range could have been there devastation