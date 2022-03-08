Russia-Ukraine war, Poland transfers its jets to the US base in Germany: “Destined for Kiev”. But the United States: “Surprised”

It appeared to be an American move to bolster air defense of Ukraine. In reality, however, the decision of Poland, which has announced that it wants to transfer its own old Mig 29 aircraft at Ramstein’s US base in Germany, the United States says it knows nothing. Even a Washington they say they are “surprised”. “As far as I know, they had not consulted us before,” said the US undersecretary of state, Victoria Nuland, in a hearing in the Senate. “I think it was a surprise announcement from the Poles,” she added. The newspaper gave the news of the transfer of the jets Politicciting the Warsaw Foreign Ministry.

In exchange for the Mig “Poland asks the United States to supply used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions for the purchase of aircraft ”. The Polish government urged “the other NATO allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same way”. The aircraft, therefore, will be replaced by US jets and could be “turned over” to Ukraine which could thus strengthen its air defense. The pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, in fact, are trained to fly that particular type of jet. The transfer of Russian-made aircraft will take place “immediately and at no cost“. The aircraft tour seems to want to camouflage the air support in Kiev, trying to expose the Poles less to the danger of finding themselves the target of some close retaliation from Russia. A move to offer Warsaw the screen of the American superpower. Except that the US, in fact, said it was “surprised” by the Polish decision.

The British premier apparently mediated towards this solution Boris Johnson. Protagonist in the afternoon of a summit with the leaders of the Eastern European nations of the Visegrad group (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and especially Poland) at the forefront of the trench of the eastern border of the Atlantic Alliance with Moscow. Leaders hastily summoned to the Lancaster House London, in search of a square with the strategy of increasing the “defensive” support for Ukraine evoked in symbiosis in recent days by the democratic administration of Joe Biden and the Johnson government. The result of the summit – paradoxically entrusted to the man of Brexit, in the name of the newfound special relationship between Washington And Londonwhile involving four EU countries – did not limit himself to the official declarations through which the four guests (the Polish Mateusz Morawieckithe Hungarian Viktor Orban, the Czech Petr FialaSlovakian Eduard Heger) agreed on the need to further intensify the pressure of sanctions on Russia in response to the “barbaric actions” attributed to the Kremlin tsar. Since shortly after the announcement of the go-ahead for Warsaw to the “immediate and cost-free” transfer of its Mig-29s to an American base in Germany, as announced by the Polish Foreign Ministry: in a move that seems to herald the subsequent delivery of the (not brand new) jets to Kiev.

Russia has so far failed to take control of the Ukrainian skies, but the Kremlin has overwhelming air forces which, if fully mobilized, could decimate Ukrainian aviation. The Russian Defense Ministry, which claims to have destroyed “practically all the air forces” in Kiev, has already warned that any country hosting Ukrainian military aircraft will be involved in the conflict: “We know that there are some fighter jets in Romania and others. Neighboring countries. We want to emphasize that the future use of these aircraft against the Russian armed forces it could be considered as an involvement of these countries in the armed conflict“.