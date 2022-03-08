Russia – Ukraine war, Poland transfers its Mig 29 to the US base of Ramstein in Germany

Poland has announced that it will relocate its elders Mig 29 at the US base in Ramstein in Germany. The aircraft will be replaced by US jets and could be “turned over” to Ukraine which could thus strengthen its air defense. The pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force are in fact trained on this type of jet. The relocation of the Russian-made aircraft will take place “immediately and at no cost”. “At the same time, Poland is asking the United States to supply used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Warsaw is ready to immediately establish the conditions for the purchase of aircraft. The Polish government is also asking other NATO allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same way ”. The move was urged by the White House after the Ukrainian president’s request Volodymyr Zelenskiy and could lead to a greater involvement of Poland in the conflict.

So far neither side has control of the skies but the Kremlin has overwhelming air forces which, if fully mobilized, could decimate Ukrainian aviation. The Russian Defense Ministry, which claims to have destroyed “practically all the air forces” in Kiev, has already warned that any country hosting Ukrainian military aircraft will be involved in the conflict: “We know that there are some fighter jets in Romania and others. Neighboring countries. We want to emphasize that the future use of these aircraft against the Russian armed forces it could be considered as an involvement of these countries in the armed conflict“.