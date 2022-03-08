Russia-Ukraine War: Possible oil embargo on Russia leads the United States to contact Venezuela | Nicholas Maduro | Vladimir Putin | NATO | Volodymyr Zelensky | VIDEO | WORLD

officials of United States secretly traveled to Venezuela this weekend in a bid to thaw strained relations with the Russian president’s closest ally Vladimir Putin in Latin America, an oil country whose re-entry into the US energy market could mitigate the economic repercussions of a possible embargo on Russian oil.

At the moment it is unknown what was the result of the talks with the president’s government Nicholas Maduro.

SIGHT: The 3 conditions that Russia demands for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine

The unexpected visit comes after a months-long effort by intermediaries — US lobbyists, Norwegian diplomats and oil company executives — who have asked US President Joe Biden to reassess the “maximum pressure” campaign against Maduro that he inherited from the government. of Donald Trump.

But the risky idea of ​​contacting Mature —who is subject to economic sanctions and has been charged in New York with drug trafficking— gained unusual urgency as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to send oil prices skyrocketing. US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, last week began voicing support for the idea of ​​banning oil and natural gas imports from Russia as the next move to sanction Putin for the invasion.

The American delegation was led by John Gonzalez, Western Hemisphere director for the National Security Councilrevealed two sources informed of the visit and who asked to remain anonymous. Gonzalez was accompanied by James Story, who He was the US ambassador in Caracas when the Trump administration cut ties with Maduro. in 2019 and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of the country.

But it was the presence of another State Department official, Roger Carstenpresidential envoy for hostage affairs, raising hopes that Mature he might be willing to release American prisoners as a goodwill gesture to the Biden administration.

carsten had traveled to Caracas in December and had met, in jail, with six executives from citgothe Houston-based oil company, former Marine Matthew Heath and two former Green Berets arrested in connection with a failed attempt to overthrow Mature launched from neighboring Colombia.

US delegation traveled to Venezuela and spoke about energy with the Maduro government

The government of Biden has for some time been considering easing sanctions against Venezuela in exchange for a commitment from Mature to return to a dialogue with the opposition, which was interrupted last year when an ally of the Venezuelan government was extradited to the United States on corruption charges, according to a US source who asked to remain anonymous.

An alternative is to allow Chevronthe last remaining American oil company in Venezuela, increase production or resume exports to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico area capable of processing the thick Venezuelan crude, the official said prior to diplomatic efforts over the weekend. Under US sanctions, Chevron cannot carry out activities in Venezuela except for basic well maintenance that it operates in conjunction with PDVSA, the Venezuelan oil company.

LOOK: Russia draws up a list of “hostile” countries and announces the retaliation it will apply to them

Mature has given no indication that he is willing to abandon Putin right now. She spoke by phone with the Russian president last week in a show of support and attended a rally in Caracas where the Russian ambassador was applauded by members of the ruling socialist party.

“It is a crime what they are doing against the Russian people, an economic war”declared Mature during the event. “They took them out of the Swift system, they closed their airspace, they closed all their commercial ties, they closed them and they prohibited the use of the dollar. It’s crazy what they’re doing with Russia.”

However, the sanctions against Russia and bipartisan support for a full oil embargo pose a threat to the ability of Mature to maneuver politically as it has done so far.

Russia has emerged as the main buyer of Venezuelan crude oil after US sanctions. Last year, PDVSA sold crude oil worth 2.5 billion dollars to Russia, according to an industry insider who asked to remain anonymous. That is the equivalent of approximately a quarter of all the foreign currency reserves that the South American country has.

Although part of those sales were used to pay off debts, more than 1,000 million dollars were transferred back to Caracas to cover the operating costs of PDVSAsaid the industry expert. Since you have your own US and European bank accounts frozen, PDVSA receives payments for oil shipments through the Russian bank Promsvyazbank, one of the entities sanctioned by the Biden administration due to its links with the Russian military forces.

It is less clear how the US flexibility would affect gasoline prices. Despite having the world’s largest oil reserves, production in Venezuela fell last year to the lowest level in nearly a century. Although production began to recover at the end of 2021, the 755,000 barrels per day that Venezuela he said output in January represents just a fraction of the more than 10 million barrels a day Russia produced last year.

According to the criteria of Know more

_____________________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

It is one of the 3 most important nuclear plants in the world and the largest in Europe. Let’s review what makes it so relevant and how its occupation poses a threat to all of Europe.