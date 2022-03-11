Russia Ukraine War. Putin threatens to seize assets of foreign companies that have left Russia

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinaffirmed today that Moscow can manage the assets of the foreign companies that are ceasing their operations in Russia or leaving the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are not going to close ourselves off from anyone, we are open to working with all our foreign partners who wish to do so. The rights of foreign investors and colleagues who stay in Russia and work in Russia must be reliably protected,” the Russian president said in a meeting with members of the Government, according to Russian agencies.

But he added: “I ask the government not to lose sight of this, before those who are going to close their production plants, here we must act decisively… Thus, as the president of the government has suggested, it will be necessary to introduce external management and then transfer these companies to those who want to work”. “There are enough legal instruments, market instruments,” he pointed out.

Russia will be able to overcome Western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that Moscow will be able to overcome the consequences of the sanctions, warned that it can manage the assets of foreign companies that leave the country and that it is fulfilling its obligations to supply energetic resources to Europe and other parts of the world.

The president was thus responding to the exit or cessation of operations in Russia of hundreds of foreign goods and services companies from multiple sectors since the beginning of the offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Putin assured that Moscow is fulfilling all its obligations regarding the supply of energy resources to Europe and other parts of the world, including Ukraine.

“About those countries that are taking hostile steps towards our country and our economy, we know very well that they are calling on their citizens to tighten their belts, to dress warmer. And they talk about the sanctions that they are imposing on us as the reason for the deterioration your situation,” he said.

He added: “It all seems very strange, especially since we are fulfilling all our obligations. Let me emphasize once again that we are fulfilling all our obligations in the field of energy supply.”

He was sure that Russia will succeed in overcoming the difficulties created by the western sanctions with the help of countries that do not support them.

“We, together with our partners who do not recognize these illegal actions, will certainly find a solution to all the problems they try to create for us,” warned the

Russian president.

Putin also denied that Russia is to blame for the increase in oil prices in the US, and said that it was Washington’s decision to stop importing Russian fuel.

Finally, he pointed out that the US is trying to blame Russia “for its own mistakes” and that it is now trying to agree to purchase oil from countries on which it previously imposed sanctions, such as Iran or Venezuela, so the same will happen with respect to to Russia.

