Russia-Ukraine war, Sweden excludes entry into NATO: “It would further destabilize this part of Europe”

Sweden does not intend to join NATO. The reason? The risk of destabilizing Europe, with the possible reactions of Russia. “If Sweden decided at this moment to present the request to NATOthis part of Europe would be further destabilized ”, said the Social Democratic Prime Minister at a press conference Magdalena Anderssonafter a meeting with the main Swedish political forces.

Andersson intervened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine opened the debate on the possible entry of Sweden And Finland in NATO. But for now Stockholm does not want to change policy. And, together with the Finnish government, Andersson said, he sent a Brussels a joint document to remind that, in the event of an armed attack, member states are obliged to provide “support and assistance with all available means“As stipulated” the common defense clause contained in the Treaty of Lisbon “.

Andersson has not ruled out that he can send war material to Ukraine, although for the moment Sweden prefers to focus on fight against cyber attacks and computer piracy. The Russian invasion of Ukraine public opinion in the two neutral countries is of great concern where, for the first time since the birth of the Atlantic Alliance, the polls recorded a majority, albeit slightly higher than 50%in favor of NATO membership.