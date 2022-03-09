Russia-Ukraine war, the analyst: “Putin fears EU democracies more than missiles. He uses the ‘madman strategy’ to disorient his opponent”

Vladimir Putin wants regime change in Ukrainewants to head of the government of Kiev a man you look at fly and not a Brusselsas during the era Yanukovych. But more than fear of missiles and troops Born on the border, as he has repeatedly denounced, he is above all afraid of the enlargement east of European liberal democracies which could destabilize it internally. This is the reading given to Ilfattoquotidiano.it from Andrea Ruggeridirector of the Center for International Studies at the University of Oxford, while the Ukrainian conflict continues to claim victims, negotiations are struggling to develop and the violations of the truce with attacks on humanitarian corridors are now a constant.

Diplomacy seems to have gotten bogged down from the start. But is it possible to understand what are the real objectives of the main players involved?

It’s hard to say at the moment. What is certain is that the European Union will have to review its energy and strategic autonomy. And the times announced in the various declarations honestly seem to me too limited. We are talking about months, but it will take years. China, looking to the West, has above all the Belt and Road Initiative, the New Silk Road. At the moment it is in the waiting phase, Beijing is waiting for Washington to ask it to take on the role of great mediator to resolve the crisis and this could increase its influence in the west. There are also those who argue that the war started by Putin is even doing Xi Jinping a favor: it is showing how far the West is willing to go in case an autocratic regime decides to impose its strength on territories it enjoys. of a certain autonomy. And from a Taiwanese point of view, this is anything but marginal.

And Putin? What does he really want?

Deciphering the plans in Putin’s head proved to be a difficult task for all the countries involved. At first it seemed that he did not even want to invade the country, then that he wanted to obtain recognition of the self-proclaimed independence republics of Donbass, now some fear that he is even aiming at an annexation of the whole Ukraine or a part of it. I personally see the latter hypothesis as very complicated. I believe that his real goal remains that of a regime change, that is to replace the current government led by Volodymyr Zelensky with an executive linked to Moscow, a bit like that of Yanukovych before the EuroMaidan protests. And then maybe push for the independence of Donbass and Crimea. This is why the talks do not take off, because the Ukrainian counterpart cannot accept them.

Can the conflict be interpreted as a way to get to the negotiating table from a strong position and impose a reorganization of the NATO east flank, whose advance has been repeatedly called a “threat” by the Kremlin?

No, I don’t think yours is a response to NATO’s eastward enlargement. I think this is more of a military response to a fear that is political. Let me explain, I believe that what scares Putin is not only the presence of NATO troops and armaments on its borders, but above all the eastward enlargement of the European Union. The approach of the EU countries to Russia coincides with the approach of a system that provides for liberal democratic forms of government that contrast with the autocratic form of government that he promotes. Being surrounded by liberal democracies risks “contaminating” his system too, risking destabilizing it.

Regardless of its ultimate goal, it remains difficult to understand why Moscow is continuing to breach the truce by blocking humanitarian corridors. A protracted war penalizes the Russian Federation first of all and throws away the very beginning of talks that do not involve only Kiev.

It’s all part of a strategy, what is called the madman, of the madman. It consists in disorienting the other party, in this case the NATO-EU bloc, which, failing to decipher the counterpart’s actions, remains disoriented. In this way, when it finally comes to sit down at a negotiating table, Putin will be able to make requests that, according to his plans, could be satisfied precisely because the other party will not realize that he has made important concessions. To ask for the impossible to get as much as possible, to extreme the conflict to have the maximum profit, in a nutshell.

Do you think that, once at the table, Putin’s requests will be limited to Ukraine alone or will they also involve other countries such as Poland, the Baltics or the Scandinavians?

Hard to say. This constant inconsistency of Russian requests is, in fact, disorienting and suggests that Putin even wants more than what he asks. But from here to hypothesize also claims on other countries there is some.

What he has said so far confirms that this is a premeditated war as many call it.

It is a war and it is premeditated. What we are witnessing does not happen overnight, the troops were moved months before, we saw daily bilateral between Putin and the European leaders, regularly failed, and a video announcing the invasion recorded days before. There seems to be no doubt about premeditation.

After this precedent, how will the NATO-EU bloc defend itself from future territorial recriminations if the autocracies know that it is unwilling to oppose militarily?

I wouldn’t be so negative. Let’s look at the vote at the UN: those who sided with Russia are only countries like North Korea, Belarus, Eritrea and Syria. China also abstained, sending an important signal to Moscow. As for the enlarged NATO bloc, I believe that after the withdrawal from Afghanistan it must reorganize its agenda: since 2000 we have seen failures such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya. These attempts at regime change in other areas of the world have failed and have shown that democracy cannot be exported.

Twitter: @GianniRosini