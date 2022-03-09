Russia-Ukraine war, the direct – Raid before the truce: 10 dead in the Donbass. Moscow: “Response to sanctions will hit sensitive areas”

09:50
China against the US: “No to unilateral sanctions”
There China “Strongly opposes the unilateral sanctions which have no basis in international law ”: the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said Zhao Lijian on the import block Petroleum And gas Russian announced by the US president Joe Biden in response to Moscow’s wanted invasion of Ukraine. “It will only provoke serious difficulties to the economy and people, and will aggravate divisions and confrontation “, added Zhao in the daily briefing, recalling that” China and Russia have always maintained good relations of energy cooperation and they will continue to do so also on oil and gas fields, in mutual respect “.
09:38
Kiev and Moscow confirm six humanitarian corridors open all day
Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire from 9 to 21 today to evacuate the population through six corridors. The news agency reports Interfax. “At 5.30 this morning we received the message from the Russian Federation confirming our humanitarian corridors”, announced the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister. Iryna Vereschuk.
09:15
Moscow: “Response to sanctions will hit sensitive areas”
There Russia is working on a “quick” and “thoughtful” response to sanctions imposed by the West, which will be warned in the most “sensitive for those to whom it is addressed “: the director of the Department for Economic Cooperation of the Moscow Foreign Ministry announced, Dmitry Birichevsky.
09:13
Truce for evacuation begins in Enerhodar
TO Enerhodar a temporary ceasefire begins to evacuate civilians. The mayor of the city Dmytro Orlov announced that the truce began at 9 to evacuate civilians from Enerhodar and neighboring villages in Zaporizhzhiaas well as to deliver food and medicine to civilians.
08:44
Raid on Severodonestk: at least 10 dead
At least 10 people died as a result of bombing the Ukrainian city of Severodonestkin the eastern part of the country, in the province of Lugansk Oblast (in the Donbass): a local manager reports it.
08:38
Sumy: 5 thousand civilians evacuated yesterday
About 5 thousand civilians were evacuated yesterday thanks to the humanitarian corridor opened by the Ukrainian city of Sumyin the northeast of the country, to the city of Poltava (about 175 km south of Sumy): the deputy director of the Ukrainian presidency office announced today, Kirill Timoshenko.
08:25
Moscow confirms Lavrov-Kuleba meeting
After yesterday’s tensions, one chink on the front of negotiations: the meeting between the Russian foreign minister Serghei Lavrov and the Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba to Antalya, in Turkey “it will really be held”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by Tax, specifying that Lavrov’s flight to Antalya is scheduled for today.
08:22
The Russians: “We have control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”
The Russian National Guard reported having achieved full control of the nuclear power plant Of Zaporizhzhia. He brings it back Ria Novosti. According to reports, the situation at the plant “is under control” and “the staff are working regularly”. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Herman Galushchenkoreported instead that “the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by the Russians suffered torture“.
08:17
Antiaircraft sirens in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia
The sirens anti-aircraft have resounded in the cities of Kharkivin eastern Ukraine, e Vinnytsia, in the central part of the country. The reports on Kyiv Independentremembering that the inhabitants are invited to find shelter in the nearest refuge.
08:17
“Bombs near Kiev, including children among victims”
Two people, including a child of 7 yearsdied from the bombing that took place tonight in the city of Chuhuiveast of Kharkiv, while two children were killed by the bombs on Malyn, in the Zhytomyr region, west of Kiev. Ukrainian officials specify this, specifying that they would be five the victims of the airstrike on Malyn.