Russia-Ukraine war, the EU evaluates a “large-scale” Eurobond issuance plan to finance energy and defense spending

With theinvasion of Ukraine on the part of Russia, Eurobonds are back on the table of European leaders. Two years after the tiring debate on “coronabond“Resulted in the issuance of common securities to finance the Recovery plan, a “large-scale” Eurobond issuance plan is in the offing. This time to support the growing ones expenditure on energy and defense related to war. According to the agency Bloomberg the technicians are working to develop a project to be presented after the next summit of heads of state scheduled in Versailles for 10-11 March. The indiscretion was enough to make it turn decidedly on the upside especially i Southern European price lists – Madrid And Milan they have come to earn up to 3% – and drop to 1.5% i returns of Italian government bonds, with relative drop in the BTP-Bund spread towards 150 points. It goes without saying, however, that finding an agreement on a new common debt will be anything but a cakewalk, despite the skyrocketing geopolitical tension and the objective difficulties of the economies of all the member countries struggling with inflation in further rise and severe problems in the supply of raw materials.

The amount and structure of the transaction, according to the sources of Bloombergare yet to be decided, but the model could be that of the program Sure with which the expenditure for social safety nets in the countries affected by the pandemic was covered. So the Commission would go to the market to raise resources (at very low rates thanks to its very high rating) against guarantees offered by Member States in proportion to their GDP. Politico.euwhich on 2 March had already anticipated how the issuance of new common debt was among the options being analyzedhe recalled that the European treaties allow the EU to provide financial assistance to member countries “in the face of exceptional circumstances beyond the control of the Union“And” in particular if serious difficulties arise in the supply of certain products, especially in the energy area “. But a diplomat heard by the newspaper had also warned that “it is better to look at existing instruments rather than get into arguing over other money”. Therefore, the possibility also remains in place that the States that have not asked for the totality of loans to which they would be entitled under the Next Generation Eu are encouraged to apply for more funding through that channel. However, this would apply to everyone except Italy, which has already requested the entire ceiling.

The Commission has not confirmed or denied the indiscretions, hinting at the hypothesis of the launch of new instruments, perhaps also in the light of further sanctions that could be announced today and related effects on energy supply in the EU. “The Commission continues to closely monitor the situation to cope with the economic consequences of the Russian military attack on Ukraine and is ready to react to rapidly changing circumstances,” said an EU executive official. The statement by the European Commissioner for the Economy took place last Monday Paolo Gentiloni which indicated the need to “focus on further commitments and initiatives“, Avoiding“ redirecting the Recovery and Resilience Facility ”. The former Italian prime minister has evoked a “compensation mechanism” for possible future problems of energy supplies.