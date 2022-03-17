Russia-Ukraine War: The Hague disarms the Russian narrative and orders Moscow to “immediately suspend” the invasion

PARIS.- Nothing seems to faze Vladimir Putin, much less international condemnation. The Kremlin autocrat remained unperturbed by the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the highest court of the United Nations, to “immediately suspend” its military operations in Ukraine, as well as the exclusion of his country from the Council of Europe (CE), guarantor of the rule of law in the continent. Although it may not have received with the same indifference NATO’s announcement that it will continue to strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe.

“The Russian Federation must immediately suspend the military operations that began on February 24, 2022 on Ukrainian territory,” said Joan Donoghue, ICJ presiding judge, in The Hague. “This court is aware of the magnitude of the human tragedy in Ukraine” and is “deeply concerned about the use of Russian force, which raises very serious issues of international law,” she added.

The CJI intervened in the framework of an urgent procedure launched a few days ago by kyiv, which asked the highest court of the United Nations to order Moscow to immediately cease its invasion. The Ukrainian government believes that Russia illegally justified its war by falsely invoking genocide against the Russian-speaking populations of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Moscow refused to appear at the ICJ hearings on March 7 and 8. But, in a written document, he rejected the jurisdiction of the court to rule on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention, on which kyiv based his claim, and argued, once again, that his presence in Ukraine is an act of “ legitimate defense”.

Russia yesterday recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed 'republics' of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Donbass region, controlled by separatists for whom it could now justify military aid. In fact, today Putin himself has ordered the Russian Armed Forces to enter those areas. Now more than ever, shelling and shelling is still common on the front lines in the Donbass region.

Although all these excuses were rejected by the ICJ, which continued with the case until the sentence, it will have been pronounced in a symbolic way. High court decisions are binding and without appeal, but the ICJ has no way of enforcing them. Being a United Nations body, Russia’s right to veto in the Security Council could prevent any attempt by the international organization to enforce it.

For its part, the Council of Europe put an end to Russia’s 26-year adherence to that body, guarantor of the rule of law on the continent. The exclusion was decided by its executive body, one day after the consultative vote of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council (PACE) in the French city of Strasbourg.

To show its disdain, a few hours earlier, Moscow had officially announced that it was withdrawing from the body it joined in 1996. Russia had been suspended since February 25, a day after launching its offensive in Ukraine.

As a consequence, Russia will withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, depriving its 145 million citizens of access to the European Court of Human Rights. The latter announced that it was suspending “the examination of all applications” against that country.

in brusselsthe defense ministers of the 30 NATO member countries —plus Sweden and Finland— met again to analyze the situation with his Ukrainian counterpart, present in a videoconference from kyiv. On the agenda of the North Atlantic Council: the “reset of the military position” of the organization, said its secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its military integration with Belarus create a new security reality on the European continent,” he said.

NATO’s “eastern flank” allies are in effect requesting a reinforcement of their collective defence. And this “is in progress”. Some 300 Belgian soldiers were deployed to Romania last week, where they joined the French Army’s Alpine Hunters Battalion 27, which, with more than 500 men, will lead the operation. Dutch soldiers will complete this device, activated within the framework of the Alliance Reaction Force, since Romania shares a 600-kilometer land border with Romania.

Next month, that presence should be “perennialized” in response to the policy of maintaining a “reinforced NATO presence in the east.” It is about those multinational NATO battalions installed in the Baltic countries and in Poland immediately after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, which will now be permanently deployed.

These tactical groups have already been reinforced in recent weeks and similar devices are planned in Slovakia and Hungary, also neighbors of Ukraine, and in Bulgaria, facing the Black Sea.

“There are currently hundreds of thousands of forces on heightened alert across the Alliance: 100,000 US troops in Europe and just over 40,000 under direct NATO command, mainly in the eastern part of the Alliance.”Stoltenberg warned, in a veiled message to Moscow. Those forces are supported “by significant air and naval power, as well as air defenses,” he continued.

This in the short term. But “it’s not all,” insisted the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, who recalled Washington’s determination to “defend every cm2” of the organization’s 30 countries.

The “reset” also concerns the medium and long term. So other “options” will be presented by the military authorities of the Alliance to be accepted by the “regular” NATO summit at the end of June in Madrid.

This ambition comes accompanied by a certainty —and a great challenge— for the organization:

“Such greater reinforcement of our defense will require a significant increase in the financial contribution of each member country,” Stoltenberg said.

In any case, in this field Vladimir Putin also seems to have achieved the opposite of what he intended: to pass the Atlantic Alliance from “a state of brain death” – as the French president, Emmanuel Macron, described it during the presidency of Donald Trump—to a bloc united like never before, since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.