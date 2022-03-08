Russia-Ukraine war, the mayor of Gostomel killed while distributing food and drugs

“A hero has died.” Thus, in a post published on Facebook, the town hall of Gostomel announced this morning the news of the tragic mourning that has hit the city. Mayor, Yuri Illich Prylypkowas killed by the Russian army while he was helping his fellow citizens, handing out bread And medicines. News that arrived just hours before the start of the new round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus. Despite the agreement on a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors, shooting continues in Ukraine, killing civilians as well. This morning the mayor of Gostomel, a strategic town in Ukraine due to the presence of the airport Antonov, had taken to the streets to stand by the many citizens who are working hard these days to help others. A barrage of shots killed him, also wounding two other people.

“Nobody forced him to go under the bullets of the occupiers, he died for his people, for Gostomel”, the memory of the town hall on social media. The news was also confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, Monsignor Sviatoslav Shevchuk. In a video message he also added that the mayor of Bucha, Vadym Denysenko, was injured. “My heart is tightening especially for my archdiocese of Kiev,” Shevchuk stressed. Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Kiev. Three cities have been transformed into an immense and terrible battlefield, located a few tens of kilometers from the center of Kiev: Irpin, Gostomel And Bucha“. In the message, the archbishop once again asked for the opening of humanitarian corridors. “Unfortunately, all the talk about the green corridors to be able to evacuate people from the cities, who suffer most from the siege and bombing, did not come true. Today we ask the world community: ‘Close the sky above Ukraine!‘. Because it is the Russian missiles that are killing most of the civilians in our lands today ”. Condolences were expressed by the Italian and European mayors. “Mayors are always at the forefront in every part of the world – the words of Enzo Bianco, president of the National Council of the ANCI and member of the presidency of the Committee of the European Regions -. We express condolences and sadness for this death and for that of so many innocents on the part of all Italian administrators “, but also” firm and renewed condemnation for the brutal violence of this war which must absolutely be stopped “.