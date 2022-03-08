Russia-Ukraine war, the risks for the steel industry: not just energy price increases, Italian steel mills import raw materials and semi-finished products from Kiev

“Last week we had 360 degree increases on all commodities. Friday we have revised the price list of March for the second time in a few days “. There war in Ukraine is starting to have its effects felt on steel industry Italian. Rosalba Vizzinipurchasing manager of Rubiera Special Steela steel mill with a plant in the province of Reggio Emilia, says that, net of energy, “all raw material at the base of our steel have undergone 20% increments in a week”. A direct consequence of the conflict. In fact, Italy is the main European outlet market forsteel export Ukrainian: Italy counts for the total of raw materials 50.5% and for i semi-finished products even for the 74.5%. If Russia is also considered, the imports of our country are equal to 5.5 million tons of cast iron and scrapand intermediate products such as slabs And billets. In euros, the turnover is almost 3 billion.

As if that were not enough, all Ukrainian steel mills are located in the Donbass, where hostilities were already underway before the invasion. The difficulties of the country’s leading steel industry are no secret, Metinvestwhich has a large factory in San Giorgio di Nogaro, in Friuliand is one of the main suppliers of the group Marcegaglia. The cargoes bound for Italy must pass through the Kerch Strait which separates the Black Sea from the Sea of ​​Azov, now in the hands of the Russians. Furthermore, in recent days the Russian steel giant Severstal announced the blocking of deliveries to Europe. “It is a very delicate and difficult passage”, he underlines Gianni Venturinational secretary of the Fiom with responsibility for the steel industry. “There are companies in Northern Italy that are hinting at the possibility of resorting to shock absorbers social. These are companies that, working with the electric oven, have been most affected by the energy price increases “. If for the moment it was only the group to suspend hot production Pittiniwhich also buys many semi-finished products from Ukraine, Venturi sees “the risk of an enlargement” to other companies as well.

In short, if supply problems worsen, the sector risks stopping. “In the immediate future, we do not risk blocking production: I doubt that we will have major impacts until June”, underlines Vizzini of Rubiera Steel. Important stopovers such as Amsterdam or Rotterdamin fact, they still have availability of raw materials. However, the stocks of the companies do not cover more than one month, one month and a half of production. “I’m important volumes and huge spaces are needed ”, explains Vizzini. Nor is it convenient to fill the stores: the prices of steel raw materials are very volatile. Temporary interruptions of production are therefore not excluded, also due to the difficulty of quickly contacting other suppliers. “There has been a substantial blockage of supplies for ten days now,” he explains Federico Mazzolaripresident ofItalian Association of Metallurgy (Aim), “even if it is difficult to see the immediate consequences”. In fact, businesses still have inventories and some room for maneuver. But it all depends on how long the conflict lasts. “Many have stopped the offer not knowing what costs they will have to bear”, underlines the president of Aim.

“The problem that stands out on the horizon is linked toincrease in raw materials, such as cast iron, scrap, ferroalloys (compounds of iron and another chemical element, ed), and ai energy price increases which can further squeeze business margins, ”he explains Carlo Mapellimember of the board of Steelworks of Italy and lecturer at Politecnico di Milano. The prices of some materials, on the other hand, have already risen. Aluminum, used as an additive to steel for particular products, went from $ 2,500 per ton to $ 3,900 in six months, an increase of 56%. Stainless steel, on the other hand, was affected by the increase in the nickelmetal that comes for 40% from Russia, whose price grew by more than 60%. But the current situation could on the other hand also have effects positive for the Italian steel industry. According to Mapelli “following the sanctions who have put Russia offside, there could be an increase in demand for domestic producers ”.

A production facility focused on electric ovens – In recent years, our country has focused on electric ovens, which are powered by scrap. In fact, 80% of Italian steel comes from the electro-steel industry. It is a method less polluting than the integral cycle, which now exists only in Taranto and produces from coal and iron ores. Italian companies in the sector are in difficulty because they have been exposed to the very strong increases in recent months, unlike most of the European industry, where the integral cycle still accounts for 65% of production while electricity only for 35%. . According to the secretary of Fiom Venturi, “the extent of the shock is such that it seriously risks compromising competitiveness of the sector as a whole “. According to the calculations of the president of Aim, Mazzolari, i Rises in electricity and gas account for 200 euros on a ton of steel, compared to € 30-60 six months ago. Italy also imports every year 7 million tons of scrap from abroad, whose price is soaring. “Need a national plan of the steel industry that combines the theme of energy with that of the supply of raw materials ”, says Venturi. “In a phase like this with rising scrap prices and pre-reduced supply problems (iron pellets used instead of scrap, ed), a production structure crushed on electric steel mills is in difficulty “.

“We are a strange country: we import a lot and export a lot” continues Mazzolari, with a negative balance of approximately 5 million tons per year. Moreover, Italy’s demand, like that of all mature economies, is very high and domestic production could hardly satisfy it. It is in fact 28-30 million tons of steel per year intended for the most diverse uses: from mechanics to household appliances to construction. “We are the second largest producer in Europe after Germany” concludes Mazzolari “and we export 50% of what we produce for a turnover of 7-8 billion euros”.

As mentioned, the increased sensitivity to environmental issues has led in recent years to favor steel mills with an electric furnace. The cost was a lower domestic production, which went from 30 million tons in 2008 to 25 million last year. “In recent years we have the blast furnaces of Trieste and Piombino turned offwhile Ilva has halved its production, from 9 million to 4.5 million”Underlines the board member of the former Ilva, Mapelli. The Piombino steel plant has in fact suffered from competition from the electric furnaces of Northern Italy. While the closing of the hot area of ​​the Ironworks of Servola of Trieste, which took place in 2020, “it was a forced choice: it had small blast furnaces that made it uncompetitive” explains Mapelli.

The Ilva case – As for Taranto, the situation is more complicated. “It was an intertwining of legal problems and scarcity of investment resources,” said the manager. “Since when has it been police stationIlva was unable to return to the production levels of the Riva times”Adds Mapelli. But the crucial element is the investments: “Since 2014, neither for maintenance nor for the replacement of implants, which are now at the end of their life“. After all, the industrial plan approved in December 2021 is, according to the unions, rather vague. The project, which provides 4.3 billion euros of investments over ten years, has yet to be defined in its details. “We are deepening the plan: it is a delicate situation that does not admit margins of error” concludes Mapelli. The point is also decisive for the trade unions. “Investments is a great issue”, underlines the secretary Fiom Venturi, “in recent years there has been a management that has privileged buoyancy“. Much of the responsibility for Ilva’s situation, however, according to the trade unionist is attributable to ArcelorMittal, the 76 billion revenue steel giant that in 2018 took over Acciaierie d’Italia, the company that owns the Apulian site. “It is clear that a multinational with factories all over the world defines its production strategy on the basis of priorities and convenience” which have not always matched the needs of Taranto. Furthermore, the Ilva plants have been under seizure since 2012 and ArcelorMittal must pay the rent to the commissioner management to be able to use them: “it is obvious that they prefer to invest in the sites they own rather than those they rent out,” explains Venturi. “But the investments were not made even in the other factories” which are part of the Acciaierie d’Italia group “such as Novi Ligure and Genoa” adds the Fiom secretary. As for the environmental impact, “it is beyond doubt that there have been significant interventions, too” concludes Venturi. But the situation for the former Ilva remains critical: in recent days Acciaierie Italia has asked for the extraordinary layoffs for 2500 employees of the Taranto site.