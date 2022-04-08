NewsWorld

Russia-Ukraine War: the six Latin American countries that did not support Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council | General Assembly | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The United Nations General Assembly today suspended Russia of the Human Rights Council of the organization -currently chaired by Argentina, which voted in favor of the resolution- for having invaded Ukraine and committing atrocities in that country since February 24.

SIGHT: Russia’s reaction to US sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favor, 24 against and 58 abstained, suggesting a weakening of international unity against Russia. It is the second suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011, when violence against protesters by forces loyal to then leader Muammar Gaddafi was condemned.

one was needed two-thirds majority of voting members at the 193-member General Assembly in New York – abstentions do not count – to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

SIGHT: “I disgust myself. I no longer want to live, ”says a Ukrainian woman who was raped by Russian soldiers

From Latin Americathere were three countries that voted against suspending Russia: Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, historical allies of the government of Vladimir Putin beside Venezuela, who lost the right to vote in the UN due to an excessive debt with the organization On the other hand, Brazil, El Salvador and Mexico abstained.

AP and Reuters agencies

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

What is NATO and how does it work?
Ukraine has been pushing for years to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but has yet to be granted membership. Learn what this denial is due to and how it works.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mexico goes to the polls in the first revocation of the mandate

5 mins ago

The Prosecutor’s Office requests the opening of a trial against Joel Valle for the femicide of Flor García – Diario La Página

17 mins ago

Navy investigates ship capsized in La Romana

29 mins ago

Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button