Russia-Ukraine War: the six Latin American countries that did not support Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council | General Assembly | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

The United Nations General Assembly today suspended Russia of the Human Rights Council of the organization -currently chaired by Argentina, which voted in favor of the resolution- for having invaded Ukraine and committing atrocities in that country since February 24.

Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favor, 24 against and 58 abstained, suggesting a weakening of international unity against Russia. It is the second suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011, when violence against protesters by forces loyal to then leader Muammar Gaddafi was condemned.

one was needed two-thirds majority of voting members at the 193-member General Assembly in New York – abstentions do not count – to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

From Latin Americathere were three countries that voted against suspending Russia: Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, historical allies of the government of Vladimir Putin beside Venezuela, who lost the right to vote in the UN due to an excessive debt with the organization On the other hand, Brazil, El Salvador and Mexico abstained.

Russia was suspended from the Human Rights Council. From the region, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay voted in favor. Against: Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua Abstained: Brazil, El Salvador, Mexico pic.twitter.com/PQnRpYJ3Wk — Tamara Taraciuk (@TamaraTaraciuk) April 7, 2022

