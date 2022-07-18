Russia-Ukraine war: the terrible moment when Russian missiles hit residential areas in Ukraine

Canada says Russia’s participation in a G20 finance ministers meeting that was overshadowed by its invasion of Ukraine it was “absurd”. “Russia’s presence at this meeting was like inviting an arsonist to a firefighters’ meeting,” Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

“That is because Russia is directly and solely responsible for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and its economic consequences, which we all feel,” he added, adding: “We were clear and explicit that Russia’s involvement was inappropriate and, frankly, just absurd.”

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that Russian forces attacked the communities of Hlukkhiv, Esman, Novoslobidske, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Khotin and Krasnopillia. The information was shared in turn by the Ukrainian media The Kyiv Independent via Twitter.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has assured this Saturday that his country will continue to “reconquer” those territories that are occupied by Russian troops, for which “they will continue fighting to recover the territory”, within the framework of the invasion of Russia that began on February 24 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

”We have already managed to liberate part of the territory that was occupied after February 24. We will gradually liberate other regions of our country, which are currently under occupation”, he declared in the daily video addressed to the Ukrainian population on Saturday night.

Zelensky has expressed that Russian weapons “will not succeed in breaking the unity” of the Ukrainians, while pointing out the danger of “information weapons”.

Images of the moment when Russian missiles hit a residential area in the city of Dnipro were broadcast on one of the Twitter accounts that the authorities of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry usually share.

The White House released satellite images indicating that Russian officials visited Iran in June and July to see first-hand drones capable of carrying weapons, that Moscow plans to acquire for use in the war in Ukraine.

Iran showed the drones to Russian officials at the Kashan airfield on June 8 and July 15, according to the White House. The Biden administration released satellite images of the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones in flight at the airfield, while a plane carrying the Russian delegation was on the ground.

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the administration has “information that the Iranian government is preparing to supply several hundred UAVs (drones) to Russia.”

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank presidents of the G20 in Indonesia ended today without a joint statement, due to the lack of consensus in the discussions, dominated by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The two-day meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali highlighted the differences between Western leaders – who denounced the impact of the war in Ukraine on inflation and the food and energy crisis – and Russia, who blamed the deterioration of the economy to Western sanctions.

Instead of the traditional joint statement, Indonesia will issue a statement, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati explained in her closing speech.

The Ukrainian nuclear power operator accused Russian forces of deploying missile launchers at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to fire on the Nikopol and Dnipro regions, which saw attacks early on Saturday.

“Russian occupiers installed missile launch systems on the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant” in southern Ukraine, Energoatom president Petro Kotin said on Telegram after a television interview on the Ukrainian channel United News.

“The situation [en la planta] it is extremely tense and the tension increases day by day. The occupiers are bringing their machinery, including the missile systems with which they have attacked the other side” of the Dnipro river and “Nikopol territory”, 80 km southwest of Zaporizhia, he said.

Some 500 Russian soldiers remain at the plant site and have it under their control, he said.

In social networks, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed the weapon with which it began to equip its officers and with which it plans to destroy the plans of the Russian troops. It is a drone hunter, a rifle with directional antennas that has the ability to silence all signals from these devices once within its field of vision.

Thus, it makes the drone lose its orientation in space and descend to a height of approximately 1.5 meters, where it is already easy to capture it.

At least three civilians were killed and three others wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the northern city of Chuhuiv in the early hours of the morning, a regional police chief said.

Serhiy Bolvinov, deputy head of the Kharkiv police force, said the missiles were likely fired from Russian territory. Chuhuiv is about 120 kilometers from the border. “Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around the (Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at approximately 3:30, hit a presidential building, a school or administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook, adding that a building two-story apartment was partially destroyed.

“The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. Three other people were injured. The victims are civilians,” he noted.

In neighboring Sumy region, one civilian was killed and at least seven were wounded after Russian troops fired mortars and artillery into three towns and villages not far from the border, regional governor Dimitro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

According to a new report from the UK Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut could be the next city Russian forces try to take after Siversk. Meanwhile, Putin’s troops confirmed their advance towards the interior of Dotestk.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa Oblast military administration, said via Telegram that A Russian missile hit a warehouse in the port city of Odessa in the early hours of Saturday, July 16. No one was injured as a result of the attack.

The Belarusian Middle NEXT shared the terrifying images of the moment in which an unidentified Russian missile lands on what appeared to be a deserted street in the captured city of Kramatorsk. Seconds later, it explodes and almost ends the life of a taxi driver who was passing by with his vehicle.

The video was captured by a passerby in the early hours of Thursday. However, it was not known until early Saturday morning. This attack came hours before three deaths were reported from an airstrike in Dniproincluding a bus driver.

“This is how Putin defends Donbas. The creatures began to deliberately attack crowded places and groups of civilians.”lamented Denis Kazansky, a NEXTA journalist who was in Kramatorsk at the time of the detonation and to whom the video reached him.

The chilling detonation of a Russian missile that almost destroyed a Ukrainian taxi

It is a week in which Russian troops, as Kazansky points out, increased their offensives in populated areas, at the risk of killing civilians. One of them –also took place last Thursday morning, was concentrated in the city of Vinnytsia.

Product of a surprise bombing in a residential area, 23 people died. Among the victims was Liza, a 4-year-old girl who received the full impact of the projectile. The injured in the last hours amounted to 64, of which five remain in critical condition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian criticized US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for accusing Iran of prepare to send hundreds of weapons-capable drones to Russia.

Amirabdollahian called the claims “baseless accusations against Iran.”. Iran’s clear and principled position against the war and supporting the cessation of the war is not like that of the West, which is based on the dual approach,” he added next.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with his Turkish counterpart STRINGER-AFP

The Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, says in its latest report that it is very likely that Russia has begun to advance west after taking an operational break by capturing Sievierodonetsk.

Russian forces began small-scale assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk that were unsuccessful, but if the pause ends, attacks will increase in the next 72 hours, they predict. The information was disclosed by the media The Kyiv Independent.

Rocket attacks on the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine have killed at least three people and wounded 15 others, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. “We have struck along the Dnipro”said.

He added: “The rockets hit the industrial enterprise and the busy street next to it,” Reznichenko said Friday night. He added that the scale of the destruction was still being assessed. Among the dead was a driver on one of the city’s main bus routes.