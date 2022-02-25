Russia-Ukraine War: The United States is coordinating against possible Russian actions, especially cyberattacks | Department of Homeland Security | DHS | Vladimir Putin | NATO | WORLD

The US government announced this Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is coordinating preparation for a possible impact on the country of the conflict between Russia and Ukraineamid concern about possible cyberattacks by Moscow.

“Although there are no threats to the nation at this time, DHS is taking appropriate steps to ensure that federal efforts are coordinated if necessary.”, the Department said in a statement.

The DHS explained that it has established a group to coordinate the entire federal government in preparing for possible impacts of the crisis, something it already did, for example, last year as a result of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Department further encouraged all organizations, regardless of size, to improve their physical and digital resiliency.

US authorities have warned of the possibility of Russian cyberattacks against companies or infrastructure in the country and the president, Joe Bidenreiterated today that Washington is “prepared to respond” if Moscow launches any kind of digital attack.

Biden announced on Thursday sanctions against five large Russian financial entities, including the country’s two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, as well as oligarchs close to the Kremlin, including the president of Rosneft, the country’s largest oil company, Igor Sechin, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, he announced restrictions on high-tech exports to Russia to weaken its strategic sectors, including the military, and predicted that, over time, the US and its allies will deprive Moscow of “more than half” of its imports. of these technological products.

Despite weeks of diplomatic efforts, Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. Kiev’s Western allies have vowed to respond harshly to the invasion.