Russia – Ukraine War: The United States is in talks with Europe to ban the purchase of Russian oil | Anthony Blinken | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | European Union | WORLD

Secretary of State for United StatesAntony Blinken, revealed this Sunday that his government is talking with its allies in Europe to ban the import of oil from Russiain what would be a new blow to the Russian economy in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

Blinkenfound in moldovaexplained in an interview on CNN that on Saturday he spoke on the phone about that issue with the US president, Joe Bidenand other members of the Government.

SIGHT: US says there are ‘highly credible’ reports Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine

“We are now -he explained- talking with our European allies and our allies to look in a coordinated way at the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is a sufficient supply of oil on global markets. The conversations are very active.”

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River outside Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Banning oil imports would deprive the Kremlin of an important source of revenuebut it could hurt the global economy by driving up already-high energy prices, so Western governments have resisted such a move for now.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have pushed in recent days to Biden for the US to stop buying oil and crude oil products from Russia on the grounds that the income from these imports is used by the Kremlin to finance the war in Ukraine.

In addition, this Saturday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskymet virtually with 280 members of the US Congress and asked them for help to ban the import of oil from Russiabefore which many legislators expressed their support.

SIGHT: The images that reveal the destruction left by the war in Ukraine

Although the veto russian oil has gained support in the US domestically, the European Union (EU) has not yet expressed its approval.

Members of the Ukrainian Military Forces await a Russian shelling at a shelter in the Lugansk region on March 5, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

In an interview this Sunday with CNN, the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyenwhich is located in Berlin, reiterated his wish for Europe to stop depending on Russia, diversify its energy sources and accelerate your investment in renewable energy.

However, he declined to comment on any talks with the US about the russian oil.

SIGHT: Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Are The Russian Oligarchs And Why Is The West Going After Them?

The EU depends on Russia for energy supply, since it imports 41% of natural gas and 27% of Petroleum that the block consumes, according to 2019 data from Eurostat.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. (EFE).

Unlike the European Union, The US has the capacity to produce its own gas and oil thanks to hydraulic fracturing and other forms of extraction, although it continues to import energy from other countries because its domestic consumption is much greater than domestic production.

United Stateshowever, depends much less on Russia and it only imports 7.9% of oil from that country, according to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA).

