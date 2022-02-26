Russia-Ukraine War: The United States is Prepared to Evacuate President Volodymyr Zelensky, Who Remains in Kiev | WORLD

The government of United States is prepared to help the president of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky, to escape Kiev to avoid being captured or killed by Russian forces, but the politician has so far refused to leave the capital, sources told The Washington Post on Friday.

According to one such source, US representatives have spoken with Zelensky in recent days on security issues, including the safest places in which he could take refuge to ensure the continuity of the Government of Ukraine.

SIGHT: These are the countries that support Russia and those that are with Ukraine

Until now, however, the Ukrainian leader would have rejected the evacuation, despite being aware of the danger.

“According to our information, I’m the enemy’s number one target. My family the second. they want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state”stated his own Zelensky in an address to the nation.

In the last hours, the president has been seen in a video in Kiev surrounded by some of his collaborators closest and promising that he will remain to defend the country’s independence.

SIGHT: Ukraine reports the death of 2,800 Russian soldiers on the second day of the invasion

This Thursday, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, had already said publicly that the US is aware of the situation of Zelensky and in contact with him to support him.

“We are not going to go into security issues, but we are in contact with the president Zelensky and working to offer you a range of support”, Psaki told reporters.

Russian forces continue to advance towards Kiev and in recent hours have seen heavy fighting with the Ukrainian Army on the outskirts of the capital, where repeated explosions have been heard.

According to the criteria of Know more

__________________________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has given a new twist to the Ukraine crisis by recognizing today the independence of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has immediately generated the rejection and condemnation of the main international actors involved in this crisis in support of Kiev: the United States, NATO and the European Union. (Source: EFE)