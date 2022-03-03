Russia-Ukraine War: Thermobaric and cluster bombs, the prohibited weapons for which the US denounces Putin’s troops | Univision World News

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of using prohibited weapons in the invasion of Ukraine.
The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfielddenounced the existence of videos showing “Russian troops moving exceptionally lethal weapons in Ukraine”.
“That includes cluster munitions and thermobaric bombsprohibited by the Geneva Convention,” Thomas-Greenfield told the special session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The White House has warned that the use of such weapons may constitute a war crime.
Already last week the NGOs defending human rights Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) had denounced the alleged use of cluster and vacuum bombsas thermobaric is also known.
And on February 28, Oskana Markakova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, assured journalists that a thermobaric bomb had been used that same day. “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict is great,” she said.
What is a thermobaric bomb
A thermobaric bomb, also known as a vacuum bomb, works in two phases, a first explosion sprays a fuel that expands like a cloud, and therefore can penetrate buildings, and a second detonation uses that fuel to create a huge ball of fire. and a vacuum effect that sucks out all the oxygen.
The shock wave it causes lasts much longer than a conventional explosion. That’s why it’s capable of causing a lot of damageincluding completely pulverizing a human body.
Their destructive power and their effectiveness against people sheltered in bunkers, such as civilians sheltering in the Kiev metro tunnels, makes them highly controversial.
They began to appear in World War II, on the side of Nazi Germany. The US developed and used them in the 1960s in the Vietnam War. Also in the mountains of Afghanistan, against Al Qaeda militants hiding in caves and against Islamic State forces.
Humans Right Watch denounced that Russia used them in the Chechnya war in 1999. Also, allegedly, Bashar al-Assad’s regime used them in the Syrian civil war.
In Ukraine there are pictures of mobile launchers of thermobaric bombs. In fact, the TOS-1 system, a tank equipped with a thermobaric missile launcher, appears entering the country in the images of the security cameras of the border with Belarus. Even network users reported that the Russian military had abandoned a TOS-1.
Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, said last week that if confirmed their use would constitute a “war crime.”
And although there are no regulations that specifically prohibit them, as is the case with chemical weapons, for example, its use against civilians could be considered a war crime according to the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907.
“They kill and injure people in a particularly brutal way over a wide area (…). Such weapons should not be used in populated areas,” says a note from HRW.
The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, announced on Monday that he will ask the judges to open an investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity “committed by any of the parties on the entire territory of Ukraine.”
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are state parties to the ICC, but Kiev filed two applications, in November 2013 and February 2014, accepting the court’s jurisdiction.
What’s more, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN high court that deals with disputes between states, received a lawsuit in which Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide. On Tuesday, the Kremlin rejected the accusations of alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also denounced the use of cluster munitions by Russian forces.
This type of weapon releases thousands of fragments that serve as “little bombs” that are very effective against armored cars, for example.
The problem with that type of ammunition is that it is a weapon that by its very nature causes harm indiscriminately beyond the specific target of the attack.
For this reason, up to 120 countries have signed the convention against cluster bombs, an international treaty by which the signatories undertake not to manufacture, store or, of course, use them. They have not signed it, however, the United States, Russia or China, and neither has Ukraine.
According to Amnesty International, a preschool was hit on February 25 by a cluster munition attack while civilians were inside. According to the NGO, three people died, including a child.
“The attack appears to have been launched by Russian forces, which were operating in the vicinity and have a disgraceful history of using cluster munitions in populated areas,” an AI statement said.
“ The launching of indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime”, he adds.