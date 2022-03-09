Russia Ukraine War. They report that Mexican volunteers join the protection of Kiev

Mexican volunteers have joined the protection of Kyivreported the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraineas well as Ukrainian media.

“The first foreigners have joined the International Legion, Ukraine’s army volunteer force, and are fighting outside Kiev,” The Kyiv Independent newspaper said on Twitter. He cited as a source the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the ground component of the country’s Armed Forces.

The volunteers come, he added, from “the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico and India.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) from Mexico He said this Monday that he has no reports that there are Mexicans enlisted in the Ukrainian armed forces to repel the Russian attacks that have been going on for more than a week.

“So far, the SRE has no knowledge” from Mexicans who are enlistedresponded the Foreign Ministry in charge of Marcelo Ebrard consulted by EL UNIVERSAL.

The newspaper accompanied the post where armed men are seen posing for the camera.

The EFE news agency pointed out that the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine reported the presence of volunteers from those countries who want to protect the Ukrainian capital, the target of attacks by Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces conduct defensive operations in the south, east and north of Ukraine, where the Russian army concentrates its efforts to try to take Kiev. The volunteers would be just supporting the Ukrainians in Kiev to repel the invading forces.

American, British, and even Peruvian veterans have expressed their desire to volunteer to join the Ukrainian forces in their rejection of the Russian invasion.

