President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday an embargo on the US import of oil and gas Russians, to increase the sanctions imposed on Russia and “deal another heavy blow” to the president Vladimir Putin. This decision was made “in close coordination” with the allies of United Stateshe said, at a time when European countries, much more dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, are reluctant to adopt the same measure.

Russia accounts for less than 10% of US imports of oil and crude oil products, meaning the shock to the world’s largest economy would be easier to bear.

Although Americans are worried about inflation, and now about rising oil prices, which are hurting Biden’s popularity with voters, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, supports this embargo and a increased tariffs on other Russian products to “further isolate Russia from the global economy”.

But he is also in favor of taking steps to lower oil prices, including releasing more crude from the US strategic reserve.

“Let me be clear: the United States does not need to choose between our democratic values ​​and our economic interests,” he says in a letter to congressmen. Oil prices have risen about 30% after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brent crude was around $130 on Tuesday.

