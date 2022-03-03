Russia-Ukraine War: Was President Biden Going Soft on Putin During His State of the Union Address? | Univision News Politics

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has received all kinds of insults since he decided to invade Ukraine: “dictator”, “criminal”, “genocidal”. Even the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said that the Russian could imitate the “guy in Berlin”, referring to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, who committed suicide in his bunker when he was surrounded by Russian troops at the end. of the Second World War.
Adding to these negative expressions about the Russian president, this Wednesday, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, made it clear during a session in the House of Commons that he considers Putin a war criminal who must be prosecuted for the use he has made against the civilian population in Ukraine of weapons prohibited by international treaties, such as cluster bombs.
“What we have already seen from the Vladimir Putin regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my opinion, already fully qualifies as a war crime,” Johnson said, two days after the court International Criminal said it would seek to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
The Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court, defines war crimes as “acts against persons or property protected by the provisions of the Geneva Convention” and identifies, among them, “extensive destruction not justified by military necessity”, ” intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population” or “intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects that are not military objectives”.
At least those planned, of the many recognized by the court, are being seen in Ukraine, according to media reports and the complaints made by the Ukrainian government.
Biden spoke to the Ukrainians, but not to Putin
“Throughout our history we have learned the lesson that when dictators do not pay the price for their aggressions, they cause more chaos (…) Now that (Putin) has acted, the free world will hold him accountable.”
There was a moment in the message when he diverted his attacks to the “oligarchs and corrupt leaders” who have made their fortunes in the shadow of the Kremlin and warned them that “their yachts, their luxury apartments and their private planes” will be taken away, which kicked off one of the night’s many bipartisan cheers on the Ukraine issue.
This was the moving ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the US during the State of the Union address
Biden never had a ‘Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall’ moment where he turned to Putin and said, perhaps looking at the camera and pointing finger, “Putin, pull out of Ukraine or you’ll face it. with me”.
The quarrelsome style is uncharacteristic of the president, who boasts of his skills in brokering deals in the halls of diplomacy (in the State of the Union he spoke precisely about how US leadership had mobilized NATO’s response).
The alleged weakness of Biden and the Russian invasion
But at a time when parts of the Republican Party, led by former President Donald Trump, claim that the president’s “weakness” is the cause of the Russian invasion, a more assertive Biden might have helped dismantle the image they have built for themselves. many of him among conservative sectors.
What could be said is that, as Putin is a man seasoned for years in the international political arena, the personal views of whoever is in the White House may not be the ones that determine the decisions he makes.
On Tuesday, several Republicans criticized Biden as a fragile leader on the world stage, saying he emboldened the Russian president and directly led to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Weakness invites aggression. It is a historical axiom. And it’s true,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas told a news conference during a news conference on Capitol Hill.
McCaul, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, compared Biden to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, whose appeasement policy some historians believe enabled Nazi Germany’s expansionism that led to World War II.
The parallelism is misleading, because since Russia invaded Ukraine there has been no appeasement policy like the one experienced in Europe in the mid-1930s with the countries of the Nazi-Fascist axis (Germany and Italy).
On the contrary, the US and its Western allies have launched an offensive of economic sanctions that, although they do not force the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops, will leave Russia’s economy badly damaged and the country is becoming a pariah state.
The global importance of what he says in Washington
Beyond the president’s personal style, it is important to gauge the weight of words spoken from Washington at the most delicate moment for peace in Europe since the Cold War.
The US and Russia continue to maintain what was called the “balance of terror” during the most tense years of the Cold War, the dissuasive capacity that guarantees the mutual destruction that is assured with the nuclear arsenals that both countries have.
Nobody wants a gesture, an insinuation, a word or an insult to activate that mechanism that guarantees the destruction and disabling for decades of the parts of the planet that are the object of a nuclear attack.
It is true that a hypothetical conflict between Russia and the US and NATO partners does not have to be a nuclear war from the outset. All are armies that have great conventional firepower, something equally terrible, only without the radioactive contaminant component that is associated with a nuclear conflagration.
Something associated with the “balance of terror” is precariousness. Putin and Biden have sole discretion to order atomic weapons strikes if they deem it necessary. What they say to each other can change things, for better or worse.
” War is always a risky and unpredictable affair (…) Human beings and their machines make mistakes, sometimes with dire results,” Tom Nichols, a professor at the US Naval War College, wrote in The Atlantic.