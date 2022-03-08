Russia-Ukraine war, West against Moscow but the rest of the world makes other calculations: the ambiguity of Beijing and the Turkish burden

Ukraine is close to us but far away for others. For once the parties are reversed, the conflict closely affects Europeans, causing understandable waves of emotion. Elsewhere we look at the clashes with a lot of pragmatism, the same with which we have so often looked at crises and wars in Asia, Africa or the Middle East. The vote last March 2 on the UN resolution condemning the Russian invasion has reserved some surprises. Not so much among the 4 opposites (besides Russia, Eritrea, Belarus, North Korea and Syria) as in the 35 abstentions. You do not vote which in many cases should be read more like a support in Moscow that as a choice of equidistance. African countries until yesterday “unsuspected” as Morocco they did not want to explicitly condemn Putin’s move.

Not even the South Africa, Ethiopia, Algeria, Congo, Sudan or Senegal. “The condemnation of the attack is unanimous”, he explains to Ilfattoquotidiano.it Nicola Peddedirector of the Institute for Global Studies, “but in many countries other considerations have prevailed, linked to wider interests that go beyond the war in Ukraine ”. The vote of African countries is particularly illustrative, “a demonstration of how in recent decades The United States and especially Europe have lost their hold on the continent and former colonies as the influence of China and Russia strengthened. The first is mainly in the form of economic investments, the second in the supply of weapons and security services. ” In some cases, such as that of Ethiopia, resentment for the behavior of the EU and France in the Sahel (an extensive area of ​​sub-Saharan Africa, ed), in other considerations of simple interest.

Iran, in turn abstained, is a separate story. At this moment the war is very disturbing to Tehran close to an agreement with the United States on nuclear power and the export of crude oil. Any factor that could stand in the way of achieving this milestone, and the war in Ukraine is, is experienced with annoyance. That said the country has a significant link with Moscow so much so that in 2019 the messaging system for banking transactions was linked to the Russian one. Abstained also India and Pakistan, nuclear powers. Yesterday Islamabad has announced a new agreement with Russia for the supply of gas and cereals. Then there are the nations that voted on the resolution but remain very soft towards Moscow. This is the case with the Brazil or, to a lesser extent, of Argentina. In Europe of the Serbia which does not launch sanctions, allows the traffic of Russian aircraft and where they take place street demonstrations in support of Putin. Seen from here it may seem that Russia is alone but it is not, isolated from the West, it strengthens its ties with the rest of the world.

It was also the one who abstained China, although worried about the turn the situation has taken. Beijing intervened when Putin’s statements crossed the line, with allusions to nuclear scenarios, inviting Moscow to pursue a diplomatic solution. For now, however, China is above all watching. At the beginning of February, Moscow and Beijing signed a declaration that their friendship “Has no limits”. An important statement but whose scope should not be exaggerated. Moscow supports Chinese aims about Taiwan but gambling in Ukraine does not necessarily benefit the cause. In 2021 the trade exchange between the two countries has risen to 147 billion dollars. A lot but well below the 657 billion of that with the United States or of the 586 billion with the European Union. The relationship between the two giants is complex and delicate but inevitably Russia will look more and more towards Beijing as the roads to the West are closed.

The Kremlin has asked Beijing to integrate itself into its system Spfsa domestic alternative to the Swift international interbank network from which some Russian banks have been ousted (Russia also has a system for the use of credit cards alternative to those of Visa and Mastercard). Spfs is much smaller than Swift but all foreign branches of Russian institutions have access to it, allowing them to manage a certain amount of operations, starting with those for payments for energy supplies. The two countries have been united for years in an arduous attempt to de-dollarize the global financial system. Trade between China and Russia is mainly settled in euros. 14% of Moscow’s foreign exchange reserves are yuan. In short, Beijing is leading a complicated game of acrobatics, but if possible even more delicate is what Ankara is leading.

Turkey is a country born which controls the Dardanelles Strait from which Russian ships also pass. It has close trade relations with Ukraine but it depends heavily on gas and grain arriving from Russia. “It is important to try to avoid direct contact between NATO forces and Russian forces in every way, for this reason solutions such as no fly zone and closure of the straits are very dangerous. Ankara has a great responsibility at the moment and realizes it, the country must be supported as much as possible ”, explains Pedde who then makes some general considerations on the conflict. “It is not going as Russia expected, the armed forces have proved to be much less efficient than previously thought. Putin made a serious mistake, we must hope that the Russian system will activate its antibodies. “