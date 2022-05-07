NewsWorld

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky establishes the “red lines” for a peace agreement with Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is clear about his “red lines” for a possible peace agreement with Russia.

Any deal will depend on Russia’s forces withdrawing to pre-invasion positions, Zelensky said Friday, speaking by video conference from kyiv with Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

“That is the least my country would accept,” said the president, who defines himself as the leader of all of Ukraine, “not of a mini Ukraine.”

He did not, however, refer to Crimea, the area that Russia annexed in 2014.

