Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky establishes the “red lines” for a peace agreement with Putin

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is clear about his “red lines” for a possible peace agreement with Russia.

Any deal will depend on Russia’s forces withdrawing to pre-invasion positions, Zelensky said Friday, speaking by video conference from kyiv with Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

“That is the least my country would accept,” said the president, who defines himself as the leader of all of Ukraine, “not of a mini Ukraine.”

He did not, however, refer to Crimea, the area that Russia annexed in 2014.

Russia is currently fighting to take full control of Mariupol, which would be its greatest achievement in two months of war and would give Russia’s president, Vladimir Putinsomething to celebrate on Monday, May 9, which is Victory Day, a day that marks the Soviet triumph over Nazism in World War II.

“To stop the war the step should be to go back to the situation on February 23,” he said in response to a question from the BBC, referring to the day before the Russian invasion began.

“I was elected by the people of Ukraine as the president of Ukraine, not as the president of a mini-Ukraine. This is a very important point.”

The reference to the situation on February 23 suggests that Ukraine would not insist on retaking Crimea as a condition for making peace with Russia.

Zelensky also called for the recovery of diplomatic dialogue between the two countries: “Although they destroyed almost all of our bridges, I don’t think all the bridges are destroyed, figuratively speaking.”

Russia, for its part, affirms that the dialogue process is “stalled”.

Zelensky also said that he had invited the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to visit Ukraine on Monday, May 9. The presence of the German leader on the day that Russia commemorates the victory in World War II would be highly symbolic.