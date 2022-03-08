Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky: “For 13 days we have been hearing promises from the West. Even those who have not made decisions are responsible for this”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in a new video posted on his social channels, he denounced the “promises” not kept by westerners. “We have been hearing promises for thirteen days. For thirteen days we have been told that they would help in the skies, that there would be planes, that they would deliver them to us, ”Zelensky said. “The responsibility” for what is happening in Ukraine “also falls on those who have not been able to make a decision in the West for 13 days. On those who did not secure the Ukrainian skies from Russian killers, ”he added.

