Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky will speak in Westminster: this is how Johnson and “Londongrad” try to free themselves from ties with the oligarchs

The tension is high in the House of Commons: the president of Ukraine will appear today on video link Volodymyr Zelensky and British MPs will have to be able to look him in the eye. The view is panoramic along the way from the Parliament of Westminsterpassing Buckingham Palace and then through Hyde Park to theAbramovich Palacethe 13-room palace of the patron del Chelsea (the club now up for sale) on one of the most expensive streets in the world: Kensington Palace Gardens. The most famous Russian in the world, after his friend Vladimir Putinthe hours are numbered after Monday evening the municipalities hastily passed the third reading of the so-called ‘bill against the Russian oligarchs‘. The vote of the Lords, then the Royal Assent and from March 15 the name of Roman Abramovich could appear next to that of a hundred Russian billionaires to be included in the blacklist sanctions.

Ever since Russia invadedUkraineDowning Street only hit one dozen of kleptocrats in London accused of corruption or of links with the Kremlin. Blocking them is not easy because the Russian oligarchs have managed to to hide their interests, more or less legitimate, among the opulent villas of ‘Londongrad‘, as the great capital of the is called recycling of dirty money from the Putin regime. Welcome to the London epicenter of unbridled luxury which works as a system of Chinese boxesbetween fictitious companies connected to real estate and luxury goods, in a gear that is oiled by the so-called ‘enablers‘: let’s think of an apparatus of agencies real estatebankers, accountants and attorneys who specialize in tarnishing the identity of the investors behind offshore companies (perhaps to the islands of Jersey and of Guernsey or on the island of Man ) or experts in registering properties on behalf of family membersas evidenced by British surveys which they identified 4000 Russian companies in the United Kingdom headed by children under two years old.

“The Economic Crime Bill (the official name of the bill against economic crimes) will remove the veil of anonymity that obscures the identity of property owners behind bogus companies,” he said. Boris Johnson. But since he became prime minister 200 million Of pounds in Russian donations have replenished the coffers of his party: it will be for this reason that Downing street has found itself in the position embarrassing lagging behind the EU and the US, which they readily have instead kidnapped real estate and yachts owned by Putin’s entourage when he started to attack Kiev. Monday i Conservative MPs they rejected the opposition’s proposal to lower a 28 days the grace period for declaring one’s assets, which will pass with the new law 18 to 6 months. Who knows if the 55-year-old by then Roman Abramovichnet worth over £ 12 billion, will not have been able to sell or transfer his already British heritage somewhere else. As well as Andrey Guryevthe fertilizer billionaire and owner of Witanhurstthe Georgian mansion which with its 65 rooms is second only to the residence of the Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

The new crackdown provides for the establishment of a register in which i foreign owners of real estate or company in the UK will have to declare their own true identity and they will no longer be able to remain anonymous or use fictitious entities based in tax havens. The measure will be retroactiveforcing all those who have invested in the UK in the past to come out 20 years. Violators will be sentenced to a penalty of up to five years Of prison and the sale of the property will be frozen. “We want the government to go further and foresee the seizure of goods – argued the Labor Chris Bryant – it makes no sense to sanction people if the measure is not applied quickly “.

But there is very little quick if you try to extricate the Russian billionaires from the political and financial plot that binds them to Downing Street. Calculated and chronicized reports that go back two decades, when the Tory John Major instituted a special visa for “investors” who could buy residence for a million pounds. Then move on to Tony Blair And Gordon Brown that with its program renamed “the golden visa”, The golden visa, in fact opened the doors to anyone who arrives with 2 million pounds of funds and who can settle in the United Kingdom after taking up residence 5 years. From June 2008 to April 2015 in fact 3 thousand applications went through, of which 700 from Russian billionaires. After the annexation of the Crimea in 2014, another 406 Russians obtained a visa as well as 699 among wives, children and employees. In those years the wife of Vladimir ChernukhinPutin’s former minister, paid 160,000 pounds for a tennis match with the prime minister Cameron and Londongrad was in full splendor. And what about the Evgeny Lebedevowner of British newspapers (such as the popular Evening Standard) befriended Boris Johnson which paved the way for him making him even a Lord.

“The visa system has been diverted by corrupt elites who have threatened ours national security and has circulated dirty money in our cities – said the minister of the whole Preeti Patel – who underlined how the new bill will give to the government greater powers to identify and investigate i black bottoms of Russian criminals and their allies “. The transparency law will then oblige the oligarchs to declare where their wealth comes from, so that the authorities can seize assets that are the result of illegal or criminal activity. If this will be enough against Putin we will see today a Westminsterin Zelensky’s eyes.