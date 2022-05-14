Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky’s surprising criticism of Macron for his attempted dialogue with Putin

KIEV.– The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky today criticized Emmanuel Macron for his attempt to dialogue “in vain” with Vladimir Putin and considered that “It was not correct” that the French president was willing to “make diplomatic concessions” to Russia.

“You don’t have to look for a loophole for Russia, and Macron is doing it in vain”Zelensky lamented in an interview with the Italian television network RAI 1 issued last night. “I don’t know if he wanted to get results in the mediation between Russia and Ukraine, but he didn’t”he added.

Earlier this week, Macron had said that in order to end the war in Ukraine, peace should be built without “humiliating” Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

The Ukrainian president believed that Macron “You don’t need to make diplomatic concessions [a Rusia] now”.

”It is not very correct” to allow Putin to “save face”, at a time when the Russian army tries to gain control of southern and eastern Ukraine. In the interview with the Italian radio station, Zelensky said that his country seeks “peace, very normal things such as respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, the traditions of the people, of the language”,

“They may be banal things, but they are all things that have been violated by Russia and that must be restored,” the president emphasized in his first interview with an Italian media since the beginning of the invasion on February 24.

The Ukrainian president also addressed the siege by Russian troops on the Mariupol steel mill, in the south of the country, and assured that is “doing everything possible” to save the battalion members who are resisting in the factory.

AFP Agency