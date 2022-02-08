Russia-Ukraine, which products we will pay the most for

The boundary between Russian And Ukraine it is militarized and world diplomacy is trying to avoid confrontation between the two countries. There war, in addition to the cost of human lives, however, it can affect aspects linked to the economy of the various nations apparently not involved in the foreground, such as Italy. From gas price to that of raw material, there are many products that could – soon – cost much more than now.

Russia-Ukraine, because a war could break out

Russia began increasing the number of troops on the Ukrainian border as early as last November, threatening to invade it in case of ‘passage’ of the country under NATO. Russia is opposed to the eastward enlargement of the West.

The invasion seems imminent with each passing day, but the reality is that already in the past there has been an increase in troops on the border of a neighboring country by Putin, as in 2008 with Georgia and in 2014 with the Crimea. In fact, it is a move that Russia often plays when it wants to put pressure on the West: to win a war, but without starting it. Half the world’s diplomacies are at work to avert the conflict.

What products will we pay the most for the war between Russia and Ukraine

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine could cause prices to rise for various product categories. According to an analysis by Coldiretti, in fact, the prices of cereals at an international level would be at risk, considering that Russia and Ukraine together guarantee about 33% of world grain exports. If Russia is the main exporter, in fact, Ukraine is in third place.

But there is not only wheat. Ukraine, in fact, is fifth for the 36 million tons of corn for animal feed and seventh for i 25 million tons of soft wheat for the production of bread.

Prices could rise for several reasons, such as the fact that any war could damage infrastructure and block shipments from ports of the Black Sea, with a collapse in availability on world markets, already in great tension, with effects on inflation (the Italian market is already dealing with Brexit as regards its own export).

As far as Italy is concerned, our country imports 64% of its wheat needs for the production of bread. In 2021 it imported over 120 million kilograms from Ukraine and about 100 million kilograms from Russiawhich in the meantime has already announced that it will limit its exports from 15 February to 30 June next.

Russia-Ukraine, Coldiretti’s analysis

Second Ettore Prandini, President Coldiretti, the first step is to ensure the financial sustainability of farms and stables so that the prices paid to farmers and breeders do not fall below the sharply increasing production costs due to the increase in the prices of raw materials, also at the basis of animal nutrition , like corn “.

Prandini also added that the Pnrr it is essential to face the challenges of the ecological and digital transition: “We are ready to make agriculture a protagonist by making the best use of the beyond 6 billion euros available to overcome the present frailties, defend food sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign supplies at a time of great international tensions “: