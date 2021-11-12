Russia Unleashes War? – Free Daily

World

The United States they would have alerted the European allies why Vladimir Putin might be intent on invade the eastern borders of Ukraine. The American secret services did not want to share all the information in their possession, but limited themselves to letting it be known that the satellites have identified troops, tanks and artillery pieces amassed at the border.

Covid does not exist. The madness of Tsar Putin, how the 1,000 deaths a day are broken: Russia, disturbing indiscretions

It could therefore be a military operation by the Kremlin in eastern Ukraine to annex the territory: it would be an action similar to the one that led to the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The European Union was therefore put on alert by the American allies, in the meantime today Vladimir Putin’s army conducted some military exercises in Belarus, a few kilometers from the Polish border, where thousands of migrants are crammed together, lobbying to enter Europe.

Immigration, walls can be built for Europe (if Germany is worried ...)

A spokesperson in the European Union commission intervened during the daily briefing to report the rumors shared by the stars and stripes intelligence. “The presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine is very worrying”, the spokesman said. A NATO official also commented on the situation in Ukraine: “NATO is vigilant and regularly monitors the movements of Russian forces. It is important to ensure transparency and avoid calculation errors “.

Fence broken, migrants enter Poland. The shadow of an atomic conflict over Europe:

Videos on this topic

