Russia-US diplomacy stalls (analysis)

Moscow (CNN) — In any other week, the high-level diplomatic drama that unfolded in Moscow on Thursday should have been the main headline. But images of a bombed-out kindergarten in eastern Ukraine shifted international focus to the Donbas region, where the world braced for signs that the simmering conflict there could escalate very seriously and catastrophically.

Fortunately, the shell that hit the Stanytsia Luhanska school did not claim lives. But it was a reminder of the stakes for people living near the Line of Contact that separates Ukrainian government forces from Russian-backed separatists.

For weeks, world leaders have been going back and forth to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and make high-level phone calls to try to defuse a confrontation between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.

However, today in Moscow there have been no signs of a breakthrough, but rather a clear increase in tension. On Thursday afternoon local time, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan visited the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he received a long-awaited response from the Russian government to a written document delivered to Russia three weeks ago. before.

The document made it clear that the Russians blame the US and its allies for fueling the Ukraine crisis, even as evidence continues to mount that as many as 150,000 Russian troops are deployed around Ukraine’s borders.

“There is no plan for a ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, as the United States and its allies have been alleging at the official level since last fall,” the document, published by the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti, said. “Therefore, claims of ‘Russian guilt for the escalation’ cannot be interpreted other than as an attempt to pressure and devalue Russian offers of security guarantees.”

At around the same time, the US State Department confirmed that Russia had expelled the second-ranking diplomat at the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, a move US President Joe Biden’s administration called as an “escalation” step.

That escalation has clearly been on the rise: A senior State Department official said that Bart Gorman, the US deputy chief of mission in Moscow, was formally expelled by Moscow earlier this year, given two weeks to leave and left Moscow last week.

So where does that leave diplomacy? She is not completely dead yet. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Thursday with his Italian counterpart, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Lavrov made essentially the same complaint that was in the written response provided to the US: The Americans and NATO have ignored Russia’s main security concerns, he said, and none of the secondary issues, about the technical details of air control. weapons, for example, can be resolved “until we agree on our key positions”.

And on those key positions, particularly on the question of who can join NATO, Russia and the West remain very, very far apart.