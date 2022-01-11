Russia-USA, talks continue (but Putin positions helicopters)

The stakes are very high. After mobilizing forces on the borders of Ukraine that Western intelligence calculated at 100,000 men, saying it was alarmed by the strengthening of the Ukrainian military force and by what it considers a creeping and aggressive expansion of NATO towards its own borders, in mid-December Moscow has put down its demands. Raising warnings about the risk of “provocations” by Kiev in the Donbass occupied by the pro-Russian separatists of Donetsk and Luhansk. Warnings that the United States and the European Union read as a threat of invasion, or in any case of a coup in the Donbass eight years after the annexation of Crimea to the Russian Federation.

Among its “red lines”, reaffirmed in Geneva by Ryabkov, the Kremlin has included the renunciation by NATO of any further advance towards the East, but above all the conclusion of all activities of the Atlantic Alliance in Eastern European countries: NATO members after 1997, despite – repeats Vladimir Putin – assurances that this would not happen.

“Let common sense prevail”

“We will listen to Russia’s point of view and concerns, and we will present our own,” Wendy Sherman anticipated in a tweet. This was done in Geneva, and according to Ryabkov, the Americans took Russian requests very seriously. But if there is no progress on the issues that Moscow considers crucial, the Russian deputy minister warned, the whole dialogue could turn out to be in vain. For the moment, to the American warnings about the presence of troops on the border with Ukraine, Ryabkov replied that not the United States need not fear an escalation, and that the Russian position is tough, but does not imply ultimatums. “We are not threatening anyone,” said the Russian Deputy Minister, adding, however, that the risk of a confrontation should not be underestimated either.

“The Russians have told us that they do not intend to invade Ukraine”, confirmed the head of the American delegation, adding that “one country is not authorized to change the borders of another by force”. The written guarantees requested by Moscow, and the veto on Ukraine’s entry into NATO, however, is the first of the points on which the United States and European countries see no possibility of compromise. But following two telephone contacts between Putin and American President Joe Biden, the American administration confirmed its willingness to accept the challenge: by raising the scope of its requests so much, Moscow made it difficult for the other party to refuse that would have closed permanently. every possibility of agreement, and paved the way for a new era of sanctions. It is a question of seeing if the dialogue will give rise to possibilities that now seem impossible: we will not resolve all the issues in a week, agrees the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, but we can find the way to avert a conflict: “Agree a series of meetings, a path”.

«We should all hope for the best – Andrej Kfortov, director of the Russian Council for International Affairs (RIAC), explains to Sole 24 Ore. It is clear that among Putin’s demands there are issues that cannot be accepted in Brussels or Washington. The question is: what are Putin’s and Biden’s “red lines”? Will they be ready to accept something less radical than what is now on the table? ‘ For example, explains Kfortov, one could think of measures that create confidence in Europe, or a bilateral moratorium between Russia and the United States on the deployment of the latest generation of medium-range missiles on the European continent.