Russia used torture chambers and civilians as human shields in Ukraine: report

(CNN) — A new report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) documents the discovery of torture chambers at a summer camp in Bucha, Ukraine.

This report – the OSCE’s second – covered the period from April 1 to June 25. OSCE experts traveled to Ukraine to collect evidence, including visiting the cities of Bucha and Irpin, which the report said were “two emblematic examples of violations of international law Humanitarian Law of the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, that constitute war crimes.

The experts noted that photographic and video evidence showed that Russian forces carried out “organized and targeted killings of civilians in Bucha” who were found shot dead with their hands tied behind their backs.

The report documented a “series of torture chambers separated by concrete walls” discovered at a summer camp in Bucha, including a room the report said appeared to be used for executions with bullet holes in the walls.

In another room where experts said there was evidence of torture and staged drowning, five men were found dead. “They were covered in burns, bruises and lacerations,” the report says.

In a village in Bucha district, the bodies of 18 men, women and children were discovered in a cellar.

The report said that “some had their ears cut off, while others had their teeth knocked out.”

The OSCE mission wrote that reports of women and girls being raped and sexually abused by Russian forces “have become abundant,” especially in the territories recently occupied by Russian forces.

The report pointed to several particularly egregious cases, including a report by Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova, who said 25 girls between the ages of 14 and 24 were held in a basement in Bucha and gang-raped. Nine became pregnant, according to the report.

The report also documented cases of Ukrainian civilians being used as “human shields,” forced to fight alongside the Russians against their own country in the ongoing war, and cases of Ukrainians being displaced to Russia without their consent.

The report noted: “Russian soldiers used more than 300 Ukrainian civilians as human shields and held them captive for 25 days in March in the basement of the Yahidne school, where a major Russian military camp was located.”