Russia uses hypersonic missiles against Ukraine for the first time

Ukraine on Saturday called on China, a strategic ally of Moscow, to “condemn the barbarism” of Russia, which continued to bombard Ukrainian cities and launch new weapons, such as a hypersonic missile.

Russian airstrikes followed one another at a dizzying pace on Saturday in Mikolaiv (south), where a bombardment on Friday killed dozens of soldiers in a barracks, regional governor Vitali Klim reported.

The governor has so far not given any part of damages or possible victims of the latest incursions.

As for the bombing of the barracks, the estimates of the witnesses show great variations.

“No less than 200 soldiers slept in the barracks,” said a 22-year-old soldier, who arrived from another nearby post. Another soldier estimated that the balance of this attack could be a hundred dead.

The Russians “cowardly fired missiles at sleeping soldiers. Rescue operations are continuing,” Governor Klim said.

launching missiles

In the west, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had used “Kinjal” hypersonic missiles for the first time on Friday to destroy an underground weapons depot. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that such a missile was part of an “invincible” arsenal.

“Ukraine has unfortunately become a testing ground for the entire Russian missile arsenal,” Ukrainian aviation spokesman Iuri Ignat told the Ukrainska Pravda website.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, however, believes that the purely military bet will not resolve the conflict and may even be a double-edged sword for Putin, accused by NGOs and Western leaders of committing “war crimes”.

According to Zelensky, the negotiations are “the only chance Russia has to minimize the damage caused by its own mistakes.”

Appeal to China

His adviser Mijailo Podoliak urged China to project itself into the future, condemning “Russian barbarism.”

“China can be an important element of the world security system if it makes the right decision to support the coalition of civilized countries and condemns Russian barbarism,” Podoliak, who is part of the Ukrainian negotiating team, tweeted.

Since the invasion began on February 24, the two sides have held several rounds of discussions, the fourth and final one last Monday.

The head of the Russian delegation referred on Friday to a rapprochement of positions on the question of a neutral status for Ukraine — similar to that of Sweden and Austria — and progress in the demilitarization of the country, although with “nuances” on the ” security guarantees” required by Ukraine.

For some leaders, the end of the conflict will not normalize the international situation of Russia, the object of harsh Western sanctions for “aggression” against Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be a “mistake” to return to normal relations with Moscow, even if the invasion ceases.

Dozens of bodies in the rubble

On the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian radio and intelligence centers outside Odessa, in Velikodolinske and Veliki Dalnik.

Ukraine admitted that it had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov, although Russia has de facto controlled the entire coast since the beginning of March and maintains the siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol.

According to an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, Vadim Denisenko, the situation is “catastrophic” in that metropolis. “Fighting is going on for Azovstal,” a large steel factory on the outskirts of the city, he said.

The Russian army claimed on Friday that it had managed to enter and fight in the center of the city alongside militias from the pro-Russian separatist “republic” of Donetsk (in eastern Ukraine).

Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian air force of “deliberately” bombing the Mariupol theater on Wednesday, which Russia has denied. “More than a thousand” people were in an anti-aircraft shelter under this building, according to the city council.

Zelensky said Friday that more than 130 survivors had been rescued from the rubble and said “operations are continuing.”

A group of 19 children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 17, most of them orphans, are “in great danger” after being blocked at a Mariupol clinic specializing in pulmonary treatments, relatives and witnesses told AFP on Saturday. .

According to these sources, the children’s guardians have not been able to move them because of the bombing and the group lives in cold rooms and many have not been able to be cleaned for two weeks.

According to Zelensky, thanks to the humanitarian corridors established in the country, more than 180,000 Ukrainians have been able to escape the fighting, including more than 9,000 people from Mariupol.

Since February 24, more than 3.2 million Ukrainians have embarked on the path of exile, almost two-thirds of them to Poland, sometimes just a stage before continuing their exodus.

According to a March 18 count by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), at least 816 civilians have died in the country and more than 1,333 have been injured, although the agency believes that the real balance is much higher.

Humanitarian needs are “increasingly urgent”, with more than 200,000 people without water in the Donetsk region and “serious shortages” of food, water and medicine, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said on Friday.

Russia seeks to tighten the siege on kyiv, the country’s capital, which since the beginning of the offensive has been emptied of at least half of its 3.5 million inhabitants.