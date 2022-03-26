Russia: Vladimir Putin accuses the West of suppressing Russian culture and compares it to Nazism

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, said today that Russia is a victim of the policy of suppression of Russian culture in the West and compared it to what happened during Nazi Germany, in a meeting with young winners of the Presidential Prize for Literature and Art.

“It is enough to mention a phenomenon such as the ‘culture of suppression’. That is, public ostracism, boycotts and even total silence, the forgetting of the obvious facts, of books, of the names of historical and modern public figures, of writers, simply of people who don’t fit into modern patterns,” the Russian president said.

Putin argued that today the West is trying to suppress “an entire thousand-year-old country, our people.” “I am talking about the progressive discrimination of everything related to Russia. With the full collusion and sometimes encouragement of the ruling elites,” she stated.

He noted that composers “Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are being excluded from concert posters; Russian writers and their books are banned.” “The last time there was such a massive campaign to destroy unwanted literature was by the nazis on Germany almost 90 years ago,” Putin said.

“It is impossible to imagine something like this in our country, and we are safe largely thanks to our national culture,” he stressed.

Measures against Russia

Russia He affirmed this Friday that his eventual expulsion from the Group of Twenty (G20) due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine “will not be fatal”, although he stressed the importance of cooperation in this format.

“As regards the G20is important, but on the other hand, under current conditions, when most of its members are in a situation of economic war with us on their own initiative, it will not be deadly either,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovin his daily telephone press conference.

According to Peskov, “in conditions of violation of each and every one of the norms of the World Trade Organization and international law, it is necessary to build new vectors of relations in all areas.”

the president of United StatesJoe Biden, opined this Thursday that Russia should be expelled from the G20 and warned that his government “will respond” if Moscow uses chemical weapons on Ukrainian territory.

EFE