Russia vs. Ukraine: Did Putin threaten a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin threatens Ukraine’s allies if they try to intervene with their “special military operation”. The president’s warnings came through a speech, minutes before the invasion of Ukraine began.

In this, the Russian president affirmed that there will be “consequences” before any attempt to counterattack in the invasion of Ukraine, noting that your answer will be something “never seen before in history”.

“No one should have any doubt that a direct attack on our country it will lead to destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor. All relevant decisions have been made. I hope you listen to me”, Putin said in his speech, which acted as a declaration of war on Ukraine.

Although Putin did not speak directly about a nuclear attack, experts on the subject pointed out The Telegraph that the threat of deploying nuclear weapons is implicit in his speech, which served as a reminder to the West of the nuclear power that Russia possesses.

Russia seizes Chernobyl nuclear site

This Thursday afternoon – February 24 – Russian forces tried to seize the Chernobyl power plant, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to describe Moscow’s action as a “declaration of war” against all of Europe.

“The Russian occupation forces are trying to take over Chernobyl. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not repeat itself. This is a declaration of war against all of Europe“, said the president.

Hours later, the presidential adviser announced that Ukraine had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site to Russia, after “a bloody battle.”

Russia’s nuclear power

Russia is one of the countries with the most nuclear weapons in the world, even over the United States. The nation led by Vladimir Putin has 1,625 nuclear weapons deployed, 2,870 in storage and 1,760 in the process of being dismantled, giving a total of 6,225 nuclear weapons.