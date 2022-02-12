Russia, war maneuvers: “Thirty military ships in the Black Sea”. Putin, invasion plan: carnage? – Free Daily





More than 30 ships of the Russian Navy they would be carrying out maneuvers in the Black Sea. Not a very positive sign, given the Ukrainian crisis in recent weeks. These would be units “of various classes of this fleet and others”, according to the agency Taxwhich mentions the information service of the Black Sea Fleet. These boats would sail from Sevastopol and Novorossijsk “for exercises under the supervision of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov”.

What is the goal? Apparently the intent would be to “defend the coast of the Crimean peninsulathe bases of the Black Sea fleet, economic infrastructures from possible military threats “. In the meantime, the alarm has also gone off in Italy.” In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, compatriots are invited to leave Ukraine temporarily with the commercial means available “: the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina reported this. Before that, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands had done so.

On the other hand, the telephone conversation this morning between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not have gone well. “The United States and the EU ‘ignored’ Russia’s demands on security,” Moscow said in a statement. For Lavrov, Washington’s claims that Moscow wants to invade Ukraine are “provocations“and an anti-Russian” propaganda “way. The CIA, meanwhile, argues that the Russian attack on Ukraine could take place as early as next week.