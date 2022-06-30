Russia warns it will respond to Norwegian blockade of Svalbard | News

The Russian government warned Norway on Wednesday about blocking the transit of goods to Russian nationals who remain in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard while assuring that these hostile actions will have consequences.

READ ALSO: Russia refuses to be classified as a threat by NATO

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Norwegian side resolve the current situation, stating that “hostile actions against Russia will inevitably entail corresponding countermeasures.”

According to the Russian consul in Svalbard, Sergei Gushchin, the Norwegian government prevents the transit of 20 tons of food for Russian miners who are about a thousand kilometers from the North Pole.

Russia accused Norway of blocking or gaining access to the Svalbard islands. São ilhas norwegian desolate and isolated. The village of Barentsburg, c/400 people, is formed by former Russian descendants. A Russia says that I can’t get access to the village. I promised a “hard retaliation”. pic.twitter.com/K0IuhFu3os — FilipaPalhavã☭������������������������������������ (@filipa_palhava)

June 29, 2022





In this sense, the vice president of the Council of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Kosachov, pointed out that Norway violates the provisions of the Svalbard Treaty of 1920, which guarantees the access of the parties to the region.

Within the rules of the binding agreement signed in Paris, Norway’s sovereignty over this territory is recognized, but discrimination is prohibited in the passage and access to the signatories.

At the same time, Kosachov pointed out that the blockade has prevented the miners of the state-owned company Artikugol from receiving food and other supplies necessary for the severe weather conditions in the Norwegian archipelago.

Although Norway is not part of the European Union, it aligned itself with its sanctions policy when it announced on May 7 a set of coercive measures that include the blocking of operators and the closure of Russian vessels.