Russia warns of “serious military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join NATO – Prensa Libre

“It is evident that the entry of Finland and Sweden on the NATO which is first of all a military bloc would have serious political-military consequences which would require a answer of our country,” the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a press conference, Maria Zakharova .

Russia denounced today the efforts carried out by the West to include in the Atlantic Alliance to Finland and Sweden countries known for their neutrality and alerted about the serious consequences that he would have admission of these countries to NATO .

The representative of Russian diplomacy pointed out that Moscow is aware of the NATO directed efforts and some member countries of the bloc, above all United Statesaimed at including in the Alliance Finland and also to Sweden“.

In particular, he welcomed “the Finnish Government’s policy of military non-alignment as an important factor for guarantee the security in the north of Europe and in the entire European continent“, but found the “hands-on interaction” Come in Helsinki, Stockholm and the NATOwhich has grown lately.

“They have held maneuvers of NATO, these countries have offered their territories bloc exercises in the vicinity of the Russian borders, in which the US forces imitated attacks with nuclear weapons against a call equivalent adversary“, he warned.

Read more: Interview: Russia invades Ukraine: “Putin is the expression of an imperialist mentality that seeks to destroy the foundations of the world order”

Zakharova stated that both Finland and Sweden have confirmed the principle of indivisibility of security in its capacity as OSCE members.

“The choice of ways to guarantee the defending and security national is an internal and sovereign matter of each state”, he indicated.

NATO actions

NATO announced this friday what has started to display elements from his Response Force in the eastern part of the Alliance, for the first time in the context of collective defense, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There should be no room for misunderstanding: we are going to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory”, said the Allied Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the end of a videoconference summit of the Alliance leaders, convened in urgency before the Moscow aggression to your neighbor.

The summit follows Thursday’s meeting at the level of North Atlantic Council ambassadorsin which eight eastern countries invoked article 4 of the founding treaty of the Alliance, which contemplates consultations when any of the allies feel that their territorial integrity is threatened.

The allies then decided activate NATO defense planswhich allows them to deploy capabilities, including Response Forcewhere necessary.

Read more: What is the martial law applied by Volodymir Zelensky in Ukraine after the Russian attack

“We have to take this seriously And that is exactly what we are doing. And now we’re going to deploy NATO response forces for the first time in a collective defense. And we talk about thousands of troopswe talk about air and sea capabilities. They are all really part of permanent enabled groups”, Stoltenberg explained, adding that it is about US and European troopsespecially France and Germany.

“We must be ready to do more. Even if it means we have to pay a price. why are we in this long term”, he commented, in relation to the strong economic sanctions that the allies and the European Union they are imposing on Russia for his behavior.

Allied leaders also approved a statement today in which warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is a “terrible strategic mistake”for which your country will pay”during years” and “strict price“, so much economical What politically.

They assured that they will continue to carry out “the necessary deployments” to ensure a deterrence and strong defense and credible throughout the Alliance, “now and in the future”.

Stoltenberg warned that “the Kremlin’s goals do not stop in Ukraine”, and recalled that Moscow had asked for binding guarantees that the Alliance not continue to expand and return its troops and weapons to its 1997 borders, when several ex-Soviet countries joined.

The presidents of the institutions of the European Unionas well as Finland and Swedenbecause “this crisis affects us allStoltenberg stressed.