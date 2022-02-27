Russia warns that relations with Western powers are near the “point of no return”

The relationships between Moscow and the Western powers are approaching a “point of no return”, the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zajarova, assured this Friday, after the sanctions adopted against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on public television in her country, the official questioned the sanctions adopted by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, among others, against Russiaafter the start of the offensive on Ukrainian soil.

“The fact is that we are close to the moment when the point of no return begins,” said the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russian.

He questioned sanctions

He added that the sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovshow the impotence of the West.

“The sanctions against the president and the foreign minister are an example and a demonstration of the total impotence” of Western countries, Zajarova said.

Retaliation for attack on Ukraine

This afternoon, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psakiannounced that the United States will impose sanctions against the Russian president and the foreign minister of that country, in retaliation for their aggression against Ukraine.

“The United States will join (the European Union) in sanctioning Putin, Foreign Minister Lavrov and the rest of the Russian security team,” he said.

These sanctions come after the European Union announced the freezing of the financial assets in European territory of Putin and Lavrov.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

